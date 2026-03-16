Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

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Often, the people you hope will support you the most are nowhere to be found when you actually need them. But the moment they want something from you, they suddenly appear first in line.

That was the case for one man whose family offered little real help while his son was seriously ill. Instead, it was the teen’s best friend who stayed by their side through it all. So after his son passed away, the father decided to give the boy his college fund. But when his sister found out he wasn’t giving the money to his nephew instead, the situation quickly turned into family drama.

Read the full story below.

After his son passed away, the man decided to give the college fund to the boy’s best friend, who had stood by him through it all

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But once his family found out he wasn’t giving the money to his nephew instead, they were furious

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image credits: Aita3409731

The author shared more details in the comments

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Most readers supported him and agreed the money should go where he believed it belonged

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Some, however, felt he was acting out of resentment toward his family and allowing that hurt to cloud his judgment

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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