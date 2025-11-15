30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

by

When you feel pain in your body, you go to see a doctor, and when you feel pain in your soul, you should go and see a therapist. But still, to this day, in some societies, people seeing therapists are looked down upon and not everyone is ready to face that judgement. Usually emotional pain is easier to ignore than physical pain, so when comparing the two of them, going to a therapist doesn’t seem that necessary.

There are other reasons why one wouldn’t choose going to therapy, so for now, these people can use internet resources to better their lives. Twitter user @uhprome has done just that and asked people to share their therapists’ advice so she doesn’t have to go.

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image credits: uhprome

People were gladly sharing the lessons they had learnt in therapy, mostly about self-love and just general happiness. So Bored Panda sifted through the thread and picked some advice that might be useful. But remember that this does not replace a licensed therapist and if you’re struggling, it is best to seek out professional help.

More info: twitter.com

#1

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: sieyesnegus

#2

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: LaNiaNichole

#3

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: hannahanjaesung

#4

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: TakeThis2UrAve

#5

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: BeccaFlynnDub

#6

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: iamstarryy

#7

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: Alice99578890

#8

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: PresilynHanson

#9

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: chlofishy

#10

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: sunandserotonin

#11

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: pumpkin_mush

#12

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: hahahanope6

#13

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: yazeed_almahi

#14

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: AnneHedonia94

#15

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: yelhsawo

#16

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: frillyflossy

#17

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: _LifeOfDy

#18

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: misslola_x

#19

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: xx_d3stini

#20

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: HMcvie

#21

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: erinnlanee

#22

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: _sarahahahah_

#23

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: Elliot_amor

#24

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: ajsholiday_

#25

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: LeonNoirSR

#26

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: AshbyOttilie

#27

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: littletonocare

#28

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: vrlvth

#29

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: ificfibcrbhtu

#30

30 Pieces of Life Advice From Therapists Shared By People On Twitter

Image source: grlyeetswrld

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pregnant Dog Gets Her Own Maternity Photo Shoot, And She Totally Kills It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photographed A Cute Little Ermine On Our Hike In Northwestern Montana
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Check Out The Simpsons Intro Recreated Using Only Stock Footage
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2021
I Create Water And Sea-Themed Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How Will Rose Work With Peter In The Night Agent Season 2?
3 min read
May, 3, 2023
10 Things Fans Can’t Stand About House Hunters
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.