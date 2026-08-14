This Artist Transformed Her Late Father’s Passport Into A Beautiful Memory Capsule (16 Pics)

Illustrator and graphic designer originally from India, Radhika Chitalia has lived and worked in Copenhagen, Denmark, for the past 13 years. Alongside her commercial design practice, she creates deeply personal, hand-painted works that explore memory, emotion, psychology, and the meaning we attach to everyday objects.
One of her most poignant projects began with her late father’s expired passport. A passionate traveler, he had dreamed of spending his retirement exploring the world with Radhika’s mother, but passed away before those plans could become reality. Years later, while sorting through the last of his belongings, Radhika came across his passport. Unable to throw it away or leave it forgotten in a drawer, she transformed it into a beautifully illustrated memory capsule, a deeply personal tribute that preserves not only his journeys, but also the dreams he never had the chance to fulfill.
More info: handmadebyradhika.com | Instagram
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Image source: Radhika Chitalia
Rather than storing the passport away as a keepsake, Radhika decided to transform it into something entirely new. “On a whim, I began painting directly onto its pages in gouache, working over visas, immigration stamps and blank pages,” she explained in the interview with Bored Panda. What started as a spontaneous creative impulse gradually evolved into a deeply personal way of processing loss. Each painted page became another chapter in a story that could no longer be told through travel alone, turning the passport into both an artwork and a tribute.
As the project grew, so did its meaning. “The passport became more than a surface—it was an object already carrying his history, and the paintings slowly became a way of filling its pages with new stories,” the artist said. Inspired by the experience, she began working on other documents that had belonged to her father, including school report cards and certificates, giving new life to items that might otherwise have been forgotten.
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Image source: Radhika Chitalia
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What surprised her most, however, was the response after she started sharing the project online. “People have responded not only to the illustrations, but to the emotions behind them,” she shared. Many reached out with stories of their own, describing how the passport reminded them of loved ones they had lost and the treasured belongings they had struggled to part with. What began as a private act of remembrance ultimately became something much larger, a reminder of the universal ways people preserve memory, navigate grief, and find comfort through creativity.
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Image source: Radhika Chitalia
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