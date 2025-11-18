“It’s Not Funny Anymore”: Man Refuses To Pay $262 Fine For Wife’s Tardiness, Drama Ensues

When it comes to time management, there seem to be three groups of people: the ones who are at the agreed-upon place way in advance, the ones who come right on time, and those who are just stepping out of the shower when they should be arriving at the designated spot.
The third category is the one this redditor’s wife belonged to, but he didn’t seem to mind it that much; at first, he even found it somewhat endearing. However, his views changed when the couple became parents and being late started taking a toll on the family financially.
A person being chronically late can be seriously annoying
This woman would always be late to leave the house, which started costing her money because of her child’s daycare
Most people possess qualities that drive their partners crazy
Over time, certain character traits that one’s partner once found endearing can become increasingly aggravating; the way they chew food becomes louder and louder, the way they play with their hair becomes annoying, and their lack of uptightness in regards to cleanliness becomes plain old laziness.
While some people decide to break it off over such grievances, others turn a blind eye, realizing that no one’s perfect and that another partner might possess some equally—if not more—annoying qualities. Moreover, it’s important to remember that each of us likely has aggravating character traits, too.
If you’re wondering how many people find their significant other annoying, it’s at least a third of coupled-up adults. A poll of 2,000 surveyees found that that’s how many of them say that their partner is “the most annoying person they know”.
The poll revealed that people spend roughly one-fifth of their day feeling annoyed at their partner for one reason or another; and there seems to be quite a few of such reasons, with snoring topping the list. The survey found that not listening to what their significant other is saying is the second-most irritating thing that partners do, followed by passing wind, making a mess when cooking, and leaving a trail of crumbs in the kitchen respectively.
Parenting can be stressful enough as it is, without having to worry if your partner got to your child on time
Surprisingly, being late is not among the 40-point list of annoying things partners do, according to the aforementioned survey’s data. But it’s safe to assume that the OP is far from the only one having to deal with a constantly late person; some surveys suggest that as much as 15-20% of the population in the US admit to being ‘constantly late’.
For the redditor, it seemingly wasn’t too big of a problem until their child came into the picture. Since then, he admitted that his wife’s tardiness causes him a significant amount of stress, and—since the change in the daycare’s policy—additional expenses, too. And needless to say, parenting can be stressful enough as it is.
According to data from 2023, presented by the American Psychological Association, adults with children reported experiencing higher levels of all sorts of stressors, compared to their child-free counterparts. They were reportedly more consumed by worries over money (with 66% parents and 39% of other adults saying they feel stressed over that), they shared that stress makes it hard for them to focus (60% vs 37%), and that most days their stress is overwhelming (48% vs 26%).
In addition to the concerns of everyday life and the stresses of parenting, the OP had to worry about his wife being constantly late to drop off and pick up their son, too; he even believed that his spouse was the reason why the daycare introduced a fee for late pickups. But whether or not his wife was the reason behind the new fee, she was definitely the one responsible for the amount they had to pay because of said fee, which is why the husband suggested that she should cover it from her own pockets. Fellow netizens seemed to understand where the OP was coming from and showed their support in the comments.
Fellow netizens didn’t think the OP was being a jerk to his wife
