Last Days Of Winter

The past months I went to frozen days of winter and endless hours of darkness. Although I was born in autumn, I really love those long and lazy summer days, so during these shortest days of the year, I’m really counting the hours of the returning of spring.
Nevertheless, I admire the beauty of the low winter light, so this is my tribute to the past winter.
More info: ritavoortmanphotography.com | Instagram
Birds returning home
Melting ice
Frozen winter days
Sparkling flower
Fire and ice
Reflection of a winter day
Awakenings
Once upon a long ago…
Frozen morning
Waiting for spring
