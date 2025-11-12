Last Days Of Winter

The past months I went to frozen days of winter and endless hours of darkness. Although I was born in autumn, I really love those long and lazy summer days, so during these shortest days of the year, I’m really counting the hours of the returning of spring.

Nevertheless, I admire the beauty of the low winter light, so this is my tribute to the past winter.

More info: ritavoortmanphotography.com | Instagram

Birds returning home

Melting ice

Frozen winter days

Sparkling flower

Fire and ice

Reflection of a winter day

Awakenings

Once upon a long ago…

Frozen morning

Waiting for spring

