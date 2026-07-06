91 Pics That Show Why Extremely Large Things Can Be So Scary And Eerie (New Pics)

If something exists, there’s probably someone out there who’s scared of it. Ever heard of trypophobia? This is when someone feels disgust or fear when they see patterns with lots of holes. And what about arachibutyrophobia? The word itself is a mouthful, which is actually quite fitting, as this is the fear of having peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.
If those are your biggest fears, you’ll probably be fine with this list, pandas. But if you’re terrified of huge objects, you might want to avert your eyes. We took a trip to the Megalophobia subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling photos below. So good luck getting through these pics of extremely large things, and be sure to upvote the ones that send a shiver down your spine!
#1 A380 Flying Pass The Moon And The True Size Of It
Image source: LittleBrownie_
#2 Veryovkina Cave Is 1/3 The Height Of Everest Downwards
Image source: ansyhrrian
#3 A Large Tunneling System Exists Deep Underneath New York City:
Image source: Brent_Fox
If this is your first time being introduced to megalophobia, we’ll walk you through exactly what it is. Verywell Mind explains that it’s the “fear of large objects and can cause intense fear and anxiety.” Some common triggers include airplanes, blimps, large buildings, buses, construction equipment, elephants, enormous trees, hills and mountains, bodies of water, ships, sculptures, trains, and whales.
When this phobia is triggered, the symptoms often include dizziness or lightheadedness, increased heart rate, nausea, shortness of breath, and a strong urge to flee the situation. People with megalophobia will also often avoid situations where they might be faced with extremely large objects.
#4 Antarctica Seen From Space
Image source: warrenkennethd
#5 Does This Count?
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#6 Olympus Mons – The Tallest Mountain In The Solar System
Image source: Key-Lychee-913
There’s no one way to pinpoint exactly where this phobia comes from, but sometimes it occurs when normal fears become exaggerated. For example, many people feel uncomfortable around large objects. But once this fear spirals out of control and starts causing anxiety, that’s when it becomes a problem.
Megalophobia might also be triggered when a person sees something that is much larger than the size it’s supposed to be. This might include a sculpture of a person from history that’s ten times the size of the real person or a statue of an animal that’s much larger than the real creature. Media and legends can contribute to this phobia as well, as stories can lead us to believe that certain objects are much more dangerous than they actually are in real life.
#7 Man Made Mountain In Germany Because Of Mining
Image source: borntoclimbtowers
#8 The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling
Image source: Financial-Magazine72
#9 Imagine This Monster Coming Towards You At 100mph
Image source: ComprehensiveBig5903
As for treatment that can be used to manage megalophobia, Verywell Mind notes that cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapies are the most likely to be effective. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help a person shift their perspective and develop better coping skills to deal with triggers. Meanwhile, exposure therapy can help a person understand over time that their triggers won’t actually hurt them and that there’s really nothing to be afraid of.
#10 Sequoia National Park In California
Image source: According-Kale1952
#11 Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction
Image source: xSavag3x
#12 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System
Image source: Soft_Ambassador_7848
It’s difficult to say exactly how common this specific phobia is, but the Cleveland Clinic reports that approximately 7-10% of the population has a specific phobia. So it’s likely that only a very small percentage of the total population struggles with megalophobia.
If you’re wondering if you might meet the criteria for megalophobia, a mental health professional can diagnose you if you meet at least four criteria. These include an intense and unreasonable fear, anticipatory anxiety, avoidance, and the phobia interfering with your day-to-day activities.
#13 Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are
Image source: Flimsy-Sorbet-2497
#14 Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi
Image source: Particular_Event2380
#15 Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me
Image source: hevfev98
While not everyone will be able to cure their megalophobia completely, the Cleveland Clinic does recommend some lifestyle changes that might help you manage symptoms. First, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and exercise. It’s also wise to see a therapist regularly and practice mindfulness.
You may also want to practice relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and yoga. Meanwhile, reach out to loved ones for support, and consider joining a support group for those who struggle with specific phobias.
#16 Do Clouds Give You That Feeling?
Image source: DesperateAsk7091
#17 Massive Building Looks Small Next To Massive Tower
Image source: gremm05
#18 Interstellar’s Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render
Image source: This_Read8746
When it comes to having specific phobias in general, the Mayo Clinic notes that many people develop them after having a bad experience. Perhaps you almost drowned as a child, and now you have a fear of deep water.
But there may also be a link between specific phobias and the anxiety of your parents. These could be caused by a mix of genetics and learned behaviors. And finally, it might come down to your brain chemistry. Phobias trigger certain parts of the brain, so people who don’t have them might simply not have the same brain structure as others.
#19 1936 Concept Of Making The Eiffel Tower Accesible By Car
Image source: ScreenEducational145
#20 Human Compared To The Pyramid Of Giza
Image source: Flimsy-Sorbet-2497
#21 The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union, With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tones
Image source: Content-Blood-2304
If the photos on this list aren’t making you feel any sense of dread, you might be wondering why in the world megalophobia is such a big deal. But the truth is that phobias can take a serious toll on people’s lives. They can cause social isolation, mood disorders, substance misuse, self-harm, and put a strain on relationships with loved ones. It’s not easy to live with a phobia, regardless of how irrational it may seem. It’s best to get them in check, so you can live life to the fullest.
#22 The Largest Submarines Ever Built
Typhoon-Class Soviet Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Subs Displaced 48,000 Tonnes Submerged, Stretched 175m Long, Had Two Reactors, Triple Hulls, And Were Designed To Survive Under Arctic Ice With Unprecedented Crew Comfort
Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602
#23 672 Ton Church Being Moved Across Kiruna, Sweden Right Now
Image source: kukenellik
#24 The Naga Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake
Image source: Soft_Ambassador_7848
Has this list unlocked a new fear in you, pandas? We sincerely hope that you’re not too freaked out by these photos, but if you are, continuing to scroll might be great exposure therapy. Keep upvoting the pics that leave you feeling disturbed, and let us know in the comments below what your biggest phobia is. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more pics that could trigger megalophobia, check out this article next!
#25 Stone Mountain, A Giant Granite Monolith Near Atlanta, Georgia Is About 514 Meters Above Sea Level
Image source: Same_Fig8883
#26 Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift
Image source: Silver_Site_9282
#27 The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936
Image source: Ok_Resolution4113
#28 Underwater Waterfall, Mauritius
Image source: FroyoCold1527
#29 At 74.5 Meters (244 Ft), Hallgrímskirkja Is The Largest Church In Iceland And One Of The Tallest Structures In The Country
Image source: Minute-Ad-4858
#30 Ocean-Like Clouds
Image source: NovelNovelReader
#31 Hoover Dam Overflow Tunnel, Arizona Side
Image source: Dr_Adequate
#32 This Is What 111 Football Pitches Look Like
Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602
#33 The “Swim Call” Is A Tradition In The U.S. Navy – While The Ship Is Deployed, Sailors Can Swim On The High Seas Next To The Looming Ship
Image source: ricksnsnakes
#34 2nd Largest Blackhole In The Universe If Viewed At The Distance Of The Closest Star System
Image source: Dividing_Light
#35 The Sheer Size Of Tokyo
Image source: Wet_SLUTTYY
#36 This Photo Of Tokyo Looks Like Giants On The Horizon
Image source: Marssav_24
#37 Something About Mount Mckinley Makes Me Feel Even More Uneasy Than Mount Everest
Image source: Ok-Butterscotch4527
#38 The Day That A Ship Flew
Image source: AggravatingRow326
#39 Nuclear Defense Pyramid Exploration
Image source: f3tilt
#40 Stelco’s D-Blast Furnace, Right Before Demolition. For Context,
Image source: Initial-Employer1255
#41 It’s Not What You Think It Is
Image source: redtemptres
#42 Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks
Image source: Flimsy-Sorbet-2497
#43 Imagine Seeing This Massive Face In The Clouds
Image source: Successful-Angle-716
#44 This Ore Train Makes Me Feel Uneasy
Image source: jeffontherun
#45 A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939
Image source: Hungry_Machine7245
#46 This Was The Only Image I Found To Represent It
Image source: zentsukama12
#47 You’re At The Beach And Out Of Nowhere A Massive Submarine Get Out Of The Water
Image source: Pitiful-Length-4284
#48 Didn’t Know The Coast Of England Is That Massive And Impressive
Image source: Illustrious_Pack1979
#49 Wwii German Battleship Capsized
Image source: Particular_Event2380
#50 Sinking Of The Costa Concordia
Image source: AncientPineapple6504
#51 Northrop Grumman’s Massive New Underwater Drone
Image source: Zealousideal-One9639
#52 The Coast Of Namibia
Image source: Successful-Angle-716
#53 A Mosquito Flying Over Camera Lens
Image source: Temporary_Stable5529
#54 Elephant Foot Glacier In Greenland
Image source: AgeMammoth4249
#55 A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago
Image source: AcceptableDoubt8641
#56 Lion’s Head Rock In Japan
Image source: Active_Loss4187
#57 Tallest Statue In Africa
Image source: Impossible_Home7590
#58 Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France
Image source: Waste-Spot7687
#59 Elephant Rock In Iceland
Image source: InfiniteAd1634
#60 Billionaire’s Row Up Close
Image source: KosmicEye
#61 An Iceberg Passing Near A House In Greenland
Image source: Hot-Mortgage-8231
#62 The Enormous 18th-Century Flags Of The French Ship Généreux And The Spanish Ship San Ildefonso, Pictured With People For Scale
Image source: Interesting_Sun_8900
#63 Cave Of The Crystal’s Mexico
Image source: Dapper_Dinner_164
#64 Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam Power Station Accident In Russia
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#65 The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty
Image source: Real_River_6036
#66 Bridge In St. Petersburg
Image source: Fun-Raisin2575
#67 🐋 Blue Whale. Photo By @d_fordesign
Image source: Soft_Ambassador_7848
#68 Completion Of The Main Cavern Dome Section Of The Hyper-Kamiokande Experiment
Image source: NoSir5609
#69 On February 7, 1984, Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Ventured Out Into Space And Away From Shuttle Challenger Using Only A Nitrogen Propelled Backpack — The First Person In History To Do So
Image source: Dapper_Dinner_164
#70 Mount Taranaki
Image source: ansyhrrian
#71 How Big A Megalodon Would Have Been
Image source: Old_Show309
#72 Jadayupara, The Largest Avian Sculpture In The World
Image source: Interesting_Sun_8900
#73 The Quetzalcoatlus, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed
Image source: ConsistentRecipe303
#74 The Former Elmhurst Quarry -Turned Flood Control Area In Chicago
Image source: Chazz_Matazz
#75 150 Ft Iceberg Floating By A Small Town In Newfoundland, Canada. Give Me The Heebie
Image source: SekuVixen
#76 Largest Hotel In The World Under Construction In Sa
Image source: RealDona
#77 Shiprock In New Mexico, Towering 1,583 Feet (482 M) Above The High-Desert Plain
Image source: TomOnABudget
#78 Imagine Seeing This While You Are Surfing😱
Image source: ManiRatnamFlopFan
#79 Tsar Nicholas Bathtub
Image source: Zealousideal-Bag8238
#80 Water Reservoir In Budapest Hungary
Image source: NosotrosKaisamos
#81 This Picture Of The Empire State Building The Year It Was Built (1930)
Image source: blixxst
#82 In 1957, The Remains Of 9 Neanderthals Were Found In The Shanidar Cave In Iraq. This Was Their Home 65,000 Years Ago
Image source: Positive-Regular-714
#83 Petra, Jordan Temple Compared To Average-Height Human Beings!
Image source: ComedianRegular8469
#84 Off The Nā Pali Coast On Kauaʻi, Hawaii
Image source: ansyhrrian
#85 Varanasi, India During A Major Festival Night
Image source: ansyhrrian
#86 I Shot Amanar Rising Over Our Dune Camp In The Sahara, Surrounded By Dunes As Far As The Eye Can See
Image source: tinmar_g
#87 Gullfaks A Oil Platform, Norway
Image source: IndependentSquash653
#88 St.mary’s Cathedral, Tokyo Japan
Image source: IndependentSquash653
#89 Tree Tunnel In Amsterdam
Image source: blankblank
#90 How’s This One?
Image source: Same_Ad_1180
#91 The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece
Image source: JumpBrilliant2399
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