Greedy Couple Skip On Paying $450 Rent, End Up Owing Landlord $8750 And Face Jail Time

Most people hate landlords because they always seem like evil masterminds trying to manipulate tenants into paying more. In some cases, though, the reverse might actually be true, and cunning renters may end up exploiting the homeowner instead.
This is what one landlord experienced after a couple who had rented their trailer didn’t pay what they owed for an entire year despite a lot of back and forth. Eventually, the owner decided to take legal action, which landed the tenants in a lot of hot water.
The landlord had a lot to say about the pesky couple and vented about it online.
Renting a home to someone without a lease in place could lead to a lot of trouble in the future
onemtask / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-generated image
The poster shared that they bought a trailer that needed a lot of work, so they put an advertisement asking for someone to do up parts of it in exchange for 2 months free rent
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image
The couple that moved in didn’t pay rent even after the 2 months were over, and when the landlord threatened them with eviction, they stripped the property and left
Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
When the poster took the couple to court, the judge ordered them to pay 15 months of back rent, $2,000 in damages, and contacted the man’s parole officer
Unfortunately for the couple, the legal trouble landed the husband in jail and put them in debt to their ex-landlord
The poster explained that they bought a trailer that needed a lot of work, so they planned to give it out by offering possible tenants 2 months of rent-free living if they put carpet down in the living room, hooked up the water heater, and installed a toilet. Luckily, one couple with a baby agreed to the terms, and they started living in the trailer despite there being no lease in place.
According to brokers, offering a home without a written agreement in place can cause problems for both parties later on. A verbal contract doesn’t protect tenants if the homeowner later decides to evict them on the spot. Whereas a landlord might have to deal with squatters if the people living in their house refuse to leave or pay up.
Since the poster had decided to waive the rent for 2 months for the couple, they expected money to start coming in by at least the 3rd month. Unfortunately, the young tenants refused to pay what they owed, and this began to worry the landlord because in their state this could enter the territory of squatting.
When someone moves into an empty property without the owner’s permission and stays there for a long time, the government could transfer rights to the squatter over time. That’s why legal experts say landlords should know their locality’s squatting laws and take steps to protect their ownership.
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster did their best to be kind to the tenants, but when they began bragging about their $1,500 engine and big tax refund, the landlord realized they weren’t intending to pay at all. Eventually, the couple decided to go on an illegal rent strike, and the poster was forced to give them a 14-day eviction notice.
Since the husband was on house arrest and knew he could get in trouble, he and his wife sneakily stripped the trailer of everything they had gotten free rent for and left. This angered the landlord because many of their things were also left damaged in the process, so they decided to take action.
In situations where a person must answer to an officer and remain on house arrest, lawyers explain that anyone who violates the terms of their probation will face strict punishment. This period is meant to help the individual become responsible and avoid reoffending.
That’s why when the judge learned that the poster’s tenant had committed a crime while on house arrest, he made sure that they paid 15 months back rent at $450 a month and $2,000 in damages. This also led to the husband’s parole officer arresting him and putting him in jail.
Do you think the poster handled this situation well or did he go too far to teach the tenants a lesson? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this situation.
Netizens were extremely pleased with the way the landlord took revenge on the entitled couple
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