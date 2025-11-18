Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Flex? (Closed)

by

It can be anything, weird abilities you have, things you achieved, odds you fight, etc.

#1

I watched Toy Story 3…. And I only cried once

#2

I played the quiet game when I was little at a camp with everyone in the cabin and I won and got 5 dollars to use on snacks 💪💪

#3

I got a 35 on my ACT :)

#4

I held the base record for going awol without leaving the base. In my own defense there was a nice beach on base and i swore i thought air force life would be like MASH.

Mp’s new me on site lol

Patrick Penrose
