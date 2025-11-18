Woman Shares A Hilarious Conversation Between Her And Her Landlord Who Hired A Cat As Pest Control

It’s always fun to find a creative solution to a problem. Who doesn’t need some fun when dealing with problems, right? So, with this thought in mind, how would you solve a mice problem at your building? Well, the landlord from today’s story figured they would solve it with a cat. Maybe they tried to recreate Tom and Jerry in real life? Anyway, not only was this quite a creative solution, but it was also discussed in a hilarious chat, which was shared by one of their tenants on X.
Some problems require creative solutions
For example, trying to get rid of mice by getting a cat
And not simply getting a cat, but hiring it for this job
This exact thing happened to one of X users, who had a mice problem in her building
And her landlord’s solution was to hire a cat called Fat Bastard
After having this hilarious conversation with her landlord, the X user shared the chat online, and it quickly went viral
The writer and editor Kate Mooney tweeted about an amusing chat between her and her landlord, which quickly went viral. In this chat, both the tenant and landlord discuss the solution to the problem of mice in the building. And that solution was a cat whose name was Fat Bastard.
This kind of solution seems like it might work. After all, ever since we were little, we were told that cats should chase mice. But some pest-control experts say that getting a cat doesn’t mean that it will completely get rid of the mice problem, as some scientists say that they’re not as good at it as we think. Also, there are even cases when cats befriend the mouse instead of catching it!
Well, the cat is likely to leave its scent around the place, just as the landlord in the chat suggested it would. This can make mice appear less often, but it won’t make the problem go away fully. One reason for this is that the rodents can simply hide in places where cats can’t reach them, no matter how “liquid” cats can sometimes become. Also, the little animals aren’t that stupid and can learn to avoid the predators chasing them. Besides, while usually there is only one cat, there can be numerous rodents, which complicates the situation even more.
Other ways to get rid of mice that don't involve a cat include:
Yet, getting a cat seems like the most fun solution. You would not only get pest control but a lovely pet as well. And if you’re not in a place in your life where you can take care of a pet indefinitely, maybe you can hire a cat, just like the landlord from today’s story did. As some people in the replies of a tweet said — you get a professional for a slice of the cost.
Sadly, not everyone in the replies was so entertained by the idea of a cat as a pest control “employee.” Some brought up similar points as we did, saying that cats might not be as useful as one might think. And they based that not only on theory but on their personal experiences. Other netizens went even further and were worried about the cat’s wellbeing. They were shocked that some people just “rent out” their cat like it’s no big deal. A few made sure to mention that the tweet’s author should not forget to take care of the cat and shouldn’t hope too much that it will catch the mice.
Let’s just hope that the cat was able to do the job it was hired for. After all, she (yes, the Fat Bastard is female) charged for her service, even if it was a smaller amount than a more traditional professional.
People online had mixed reactions — some praised such a creative solution, while others were worried about the cat's well-being
