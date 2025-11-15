I’m A Land Artist And I Make Mandalas From The Seasonal Materials I Find On My Walks (29 Pics)

My name is Tamas Kanya from Budapest, Hungary. I’ve been creating what you would call mandala compositions on the riverbank near my house in Budapest.
I thoroughly enjoy the creative process that includes gathering materials on my walk down to the river Danube. I only use naturally occurring seasonal items: plants, flowers, seeds, acorns, pinecones, shells, pebbles, leaves, etc. I pick up everything that’s available, in the immediate environment, where I create my pieces and always try to make something new, something unique.
To me, this is a meditative, relaxing hobby in a beautiful environment and it gives me joy to spend time there.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us