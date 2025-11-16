30 Rare Old Pics Of Celebs Shared By A Page “Dedicated To Those Who Cherish The Past”

As rewarding as it is, being an A-list celebrity also requires a lot of sacrifices, and one of the biggest ones is anonymity and autonomy.
They go to the beach and there’s already a swarm of paparazzi waiting for them in the dunes, taking thousands of shots as soon as they arrive.
With so many pictures taken of them throughout their careers, it’s no wonder that some gems slip through the cracks.
So the Instagram account Best Of Vintage Style is dedicated to searching for and sharing images of famous people that only a few of their fans have seen.
Continue scrolling to take a look at actors, singers, models, and other well-known people from angles you may have missed.
#1 Betty White
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#2 Back To The Future, 1985
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#3 Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Photoshoot For Speed, 1994
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#4 Princess Diana, 1997
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#5 Freddie Mercury At Wembley, 1986
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#6 Barack And Michelle Obama, 1989
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#7 Sophia Loren
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#8 Audrey Hepburn
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#9 Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt And Jack Nicholson For A Vanity Fair Cover, 2003
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#10 Patrick Swayze, 1995
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#11 Grace Jones, 1981
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#12 Patrick Swayze And Lisa Niemi Swayze
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#13 Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip, 1947
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#14 Cameron Diaz, 1991
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#15 Cher, Elton John And Diana Ross, 1975
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#16 Grace Kelly Trying On Dresses With Her Mum
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#17 When Prince Harry Met The Spice Girls 😁 (1997)
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#18 Audrey Hepburn Checking The Oven, 1950’s
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#19 Matt Damon, Jude Law And Gwyneth Paltrow, The Talented Mr. Ripley 1999
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#20 Sharon Tate, 1968
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#21 Grace Jones And Dolph Lundgren, 1985
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#22 Sean Connery In Goldfinger, 1964
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#23 John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John, 1978
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#24 Jane Fonda, 1963
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#25 Sylvester And Wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#26 Audrey Hepburn, 1959
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#27 Sophia Loren And Paul Newman Photo Shoot For Lady L, 1965
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#28 Julia Roberts
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#29 Jacques Charrier And Brigitte Bardot, 1959
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
#30 Cindy Crawford, 1992
Image source: bestofvintagestyle
