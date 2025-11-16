30 Rare Old Pics Of Celebs Shared By A Page “Dedicated To Those Who Cherish The Past”

by

As rewarding as it is, being an A-list celebrity also requires a lot of sacrifices, and one of the biggest ones is anonymity and autonomy.

They go to the beach and there’s already a swarm of paparazzi waiting for them in the dunes, taking thousands of shots as soon as they arrive.

With so many pictures taken of them throughout their careers, it’s no wonder that some gems slip through the cracks.

So the Instagram account Best Of Vintage Style is dedicated to searching for and sharing images of famous people that only a few of their fans have seen.

Continue scrolling to take a look at actors, singers, models, and other well-known people from angles you may have missed.

More info: Instagram

#1 Betty White

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#2 Back To The Future, 1985

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#3 Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Photoshoot For Speed, 1994

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#4 Princess Diana, 1997

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#5 Freddie Mercury At Wembley, 1986

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#6 Barack And Michelle Obama, 1989

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#7 Sophia Loren

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#8 Audrey Hepburn

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#9 Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt And Jack Nicholson For A Vanity Fair Cover, 2003

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#10 Patrick Swayze, 1995

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#11 Grace Jones, 1981

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#12 Patrick Swayze And Lisa Niemi Swayze

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#13 Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip, 1947

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#14 Cameron Diaz, 1991

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#15 Cher, Elton John And Diana Ross, 1975

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#16 Grace Kelly Trying On Dresses With Her Mum

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#17 When Prince Harry Met The Spice Girls 😁 (1997)

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#18 Audrey Hepburn Checking The Oven, 1950’s

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#19 Matt Damon, Jude Law And Gwyneth Paltrow, The Talented Mr. Ripley 1999

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#20 Sharon Tate, 1968

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#21 Grace Jones And Dolph Lundgren, 1985

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#22 Sean Connery In Goldfinger, 1964

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#23 John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John, 1978

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#24 Jane Fonda, 1963

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#25 Sylvester And Wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#26 Audrey Hepburn, 1959

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#27 Sophia Loren And Paul Newman Photo Shoot For Lady L, 1965

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#28 Julia Roberts

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#29 Jacques Charrier And Brigitte Bardot, 1959

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

#30 Cindy Crawford, 1992

Image source: bestofvintagestyle

