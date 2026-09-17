Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Are Facing Criticism Over The Name They Chose For Their Baby Girl: “Such A Flop”

On September 100, 2026, Lady Gaga was spotted carrying her newborn baby out in public in Northern California.
Real name Stefani Germanotta, Gaga was seen carrying the child close to her chest in a sling while strolling with her entrepreneur fiancé, Michael Polansky.
Now, media reports have seemingly revealed her child’s name, and netizens were not impressed.
“Such a flop name,” one person commented.
The internet was disappointed with the name Lady Gaga chose for her baby
On September 17, TMZ reported that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had a daughter, and they named her Rose Bean Polansky.
According to the birth certificate the outlet obtained, Rose was born on June 9, 2026, at 11:19 PM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
While most congratulated the couple on their personal milestone, a few critics were unhappy with the name they chose for their baby.
“I was definitely expecting something crazy like Madonna,” one said. Another wrote, “Rose? Eh… Not her most creative title. The woman goes ‘Rah rah abracadabra Gaga’ and chooses a generic name?”
“That’s very common. I was expecting something like Q€£¥X,” said a third. A fourth wrote, “Rosa gaga is such a gaggy name.”
“Yet another time she copies Katy by giving her child a flower name,” said a fifth, referring to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy.
Insiders revealed the hidden meaning behind the name “Rose”
The criticism aside, many thought Lady Gaga did the right thing by choosing a “simple” name for her baby.
“That’s actually one of the most normal celebrity baby names. I love it,” one said. Another said, “Finally, a celebrity naming their child something normal!”
An insider told People magazine that the name Rose is inspired by the song La Vie En Rose, which she famously covered in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born, co-starring Bradley Cooper.
The Bad Romance singer also has a large rose tattoo on a long stem along her spine, with the words “la vie en rose” written beside it. The source added that Rose’s middle name likely comes from activist Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga’s hit song Born This Way.
Another insider told the magazine that Gaga “sounds very happy” about becoming a mother.
“She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her,” the source said, adding that Gaga “was ready to slow down” after her last tour, Mayhem Ball.
“Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby,” the source continued. “Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it.”
Lady Gaga has battled serious issues in the journey of motherhood
Lady Gaga has previously mentioned in several interviews that she wished to be a mother. In a December 2019 interview, she revealed that her 10-year plan included having babies.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2025, Gaga famously stated, “What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”
Her dream has now come true, but insiders say it wasn’t an easy path.
“Stefani has had a hard road to travel physically,” one source told Page Six. “There have been moments of giddiness and moments of despair. It has been so sad. It’s a real tale of hard times, both physical and emotional, en route to this happy ending.”
“She’s had severe hip issues and a heap of other physical ailments, alongside everything she puts her body through when performing,” the source added.
Over the years, Gaga has been open about her health problems. She had a major hip surgery in 2013, opened up about her chronic fibromyalgia in 2017, and her mental health issues that caused a “total psychotic break” in 2021.
“Real twist,” one netizen said about the baby’s name
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