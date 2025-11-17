I Use Various Glassware For Painting Hyperrealistic Animals And Here Are 20 Photos Of Them (New Pics)

I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them! I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and even was a cake decorator. It wasn’t till after I became a mother that, just for my son’s amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting, offering each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning…

More info: Etsy | Instagram

