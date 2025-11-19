“This Is Cruelty!”: Outrage After Corgi Police Dog Gets ‘Punished’ For Sleeping On Duty

China’s first-ever corgi police dog Fu Zai, translated to ‘Lucky Boy,’ has captured the hearts of many — but his recent punishment for “workplace misconduct” has caused those very hearts to break, as viewers voiced their outrage.
According to domestic media, the pup joined the Weifang Public Security Bureau in Shandong province in January 2024, when he was just four months old, and impressed everyone with his exceptional talent at detecting explosives.
And yet, the determined canine officer has now lost his year-end rewards in a flash because he was caught peeing in his own basin and sleeping on the job.
Image credits: Sichuan Observation
Such a drastic punishment didn’t seem right to people as they flocked to the internet to express their anger.
“He doesn’t deserve humans,” a netizen said.
“Not really funny because when dogs pee on their own basin it is a sign of stress,” one of the commenters wrote.
Indeed, according to the Dog Forum, urinating on one’s food bowl is a “sort of marking [that] is anxiety based,” and signifies high-stress levels or a lack of reliable routines. These behaviors are most likely a show of asserting dominance in an environment where they feel uneasy and insecure.
Evidence additionally suggests that corgis are more likely to experience anxiety, even if their shape and “stealthy” nature make them the ideal dogs to sniff out particular illegal substances.
Image credits: CGTN
Image credits: Weifang Public Security Bureau
“That could only mean that the corgi is protesting the workplace conditions,” a third noted. “Pee on the bowl is very personal. You guys need to give him a raise and nap breaks because this pawlice has a very sassy personality and demands.”
“Poor Fu Zai worked hard all year, only to lose [his] year-end bonus. I can relate so much,” one of Fu Zai’s admirers wrote.
“He peed in his own bowl, not in the bowl of its boss … return his bonus immediately,” another added.
“This is a clear violation of his natural doggie rights,” someone argued. “If a dog’s gotta pee, that dog’s gotta pee. His being a police dog does not diminish his basic doggie rights as a dog.”
Fu Zai joined the police force in Weifang, Shandong province, as just a little pup, yet surprised everyone with his talents within the first few days
Image credits: Weifang Public Security Bureau
“Hi this [is] the corgi’s lawyer… we need to talk,” a user wrote.
Amidst the excessive backlash from the public, police officers assured users that the corgi had already received his fair share of treats.
In a short video shared on January 22, the police said that the adorable-looking dog had already received a pet-friendly version of the Chinese delicacy Buddha Jumps Over the Wall — a dish containing pumpkin soup, rabbit meat balls, and dumplings.
Shortly after, Fu Zai was also presented with the Annual Award of Defying Fate.
Image credits: South China Morning Post
Image credits: CGTN
“He broke through the limitations of its genes, relying on its extraordinary talent and strong character to join the police force and became the first Corgi police officer in the country,” the video stated.
“He fights side by side with humans, constantly challenging the limitations of his height, and putting in 200 percent of his courage and sweat.”
After a bittersweet end-of-year performance review, netizens were in a hurry to show their sympathy and support for Fu Zai
