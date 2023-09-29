Lady and the Tramp (1955) was Disney’s fifteenth animated feature film. However, a Charlie Bean-directed live-action/CGI hybrid remake was released in 2019. A notable difference between the two movies is the significant adjustment in its storyline. Despite these differences, the general story remains the same. Lady and the Tramp follows the relationship between Lady, a Cocker Spaniel raised and pampered by her owners, and Tramp, a stray dog being pursued by a dogcatcher.
One major reason for the success of Lady and the Tramp is its slew of interesting characters in the movie—humans, dogs, and even cats. Most of the characters in the 1955 original make appearances in the 2019 live-action remake. Here’s a closer look at Lady and the Tramp characters from both movies, highlighting their similarities, differences, roles, and respective voice actors.
Lady, an American Cocker Spaniel
Lady is introduced in both Lady and the Tramp movies as a Christmas gift Jim Dear presents to his wife, Darling. She’s raised and pampered in a wealthy neighborhood. However, she becomes fearful when she’s told she’ll no longer be the center of Jim Dear and Darling’s world after Darling delivers a baby. In the original film, Tramp intrudes into Trusty and Jocks’ conversation with Lady to deliver the “when a baby moves in, a dog moves out.” line. In the 2019 remake, Lady mistakes Tramp’s voice for Trusty when she reveals she feels neglected. There’s no Trusty and Jock present during the conversation.
When Lady escapes the pet shop, she’s pursued by three savage stray dogs in the 1955 original film. However, she only encounters Isaac, the vicious street dog, in the 2019 live-action film. Also, unlike the 1955 animation, Lady isn’t chained outside in the backyard by Aunt Sarah when a rat enters baby Lulu’s room. It is Jim Dear who locks her in a room. Lady was voiced by Barbara Luddy in 1995 and by Tessa Thompson in the 2019 live-action remake.
Tramp, a Stray Dog
The most prominent difference in both films is the species of dog used for the character. In 1955, Tramp was a terrier mix, while a Schnauzer mix was used in 2019. Like Lady’s character, CGI was used to adapt the character for a live-action remake. Tramp’s ideology and perception of the dog-human relationship are borne from his personal experience of neglect by his owners after the birth of their child.
At the film’s end, he’s adopted by Jim Dear and Darling. However, in the 2019 film, Tramp is injured after his rescue from Elliot and not Trusty, as previously depicted in 1955. The animated film ends with Tramp and Lady having four puppies, while no puppies are shown (except those adopted by Jock’s owners) in the 2019 live-action remake. Tramp was voiced by Larry Roberts in 1955 and by Justin Theroux in 2019.
Jim Dear, the Owner of Lady
Jim Dear is portrayed by a human cast member in 2019, Lady and the Tramp. Thomas Mann plays the character. He sets the plot of both films in motion by presenting Lady as a Christmas gift to his wife, Darling. In the 1955 animated Lady and the Tramp, Jim Dear’s character was voiced by Lee Millar.
Darling, the Wife of Jim Dear
Darling is depicted as a loving and caring wife to Jim Dear. She nurtures Lady with all the love she can conjure. However, with the symptoms of pregnancy, she’s unable to dote on Lady as she used to. Lady misinterprets this to mean Darling no longer loves her. Peggy Lee voiced Darling in 1995, with Kiersey Clemons playing the character in 2019.
Trusty, an old Bloodhound
The age and species of Trusty remained the same in both films. Trusty is Jim Dear and Darling’s neighbor’s dog. As she grows older, Lady befriends him, often seeks his “experienced” advice, and listens to his endless tales. Bill Baucom voiced Trusty in the 1955 Lady and the Tramp film, while the character was voiced by Sam Elliott in 2019.
Jock, a Scottish Terrier
Jock is introduced as a neighbor’s dog and is also a friend of Lady. In 2019, Jock’s name was revealed to be Jacqueline. Jock joins Trusty and Lady to rescue Tramp after he’s captured by the dogcatcher, Elliot. Actor Bill Thompson voiced Jock in the original film, as well as other characters, while Scottish actress Ashley Jensen voiced Jock in 2019.
Aunt Sarah
Aunt Sarah is the villain character in both Lady and the Tramp movies. However, she’s regarded as Jim Dear’s aunt in the 1995 animation but as Darling’s aunt in the 2019 live-action remake. Although told to dog-sit Lady, Aunt Sarah doesn’t like dogs. When her cats pin their demolition on Lady, Aunt Sarah takes her to the pet shop to put a muzzle on her. Afraid, Lady runs away into the street. Verna Felton voiced Aunt Sarah in 1995, with Yvette Nicole Brown voicing the character in 2019.
Tony, the Chef and Owner of Tony’s Restaurant
Tony is the kind-hearted chef at the restaurant Tramp and Lady go to have spaghetti. Although only a supporting character, he’s one of the silent heroes in Lady and the Tramp. He offers food to strays and takes a particular liking to Tramp. George Givot voiced Tony in the original animated movie, while F. Murray Abraham provided the voice-over for the character in 2019.
Peg & Bull
Peg and Bull are both stray dogs in both Lady and the Tramp movies. However, in the original film, Peg is a Pekingese dog, but in 2019, she’s a Lhasa Apso. Peg and Bull spend most of the film’s running time at the dogcatcher’s shop. Actress Peggy Lee, who voiced Darling, also voiced Peg in the 1955 Lady and the Tramp. Bill Thompson, who also voiced Jock, voiced Bull in 1955. Janelle Monáe voiced Peg in the 2019 Disney movie, with British actor Benedict Wong voicing Bull.