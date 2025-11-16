I Cover The Streets With My Art, And Here Are My 30 Lace Artworks (New Pics)

Since seven years I create an art inspired by lace patterns on the streets all over the world for two reasons. The first one is pure visual poetry. In every lace, we find symmetry, some kind of order and harmony, isn’t that what we all seek for instinctively?

Sometimes, however, my art is a symbol of true, direct relationships between people. Both making laces and building emotional bonds are processes that require time, attention and patience. Today those are deficit goods.

#1 Italy, Signita Beach

#2 Sweden, Borås

#3 Berlin – One Wall. Opening Of Urban Art Museum

#4 Portugal, Bombarral

#5 Norway, Lofoten

#6 Norway, Lofoten

#7 Italy, Civitacampomarano

#8 Poland, Warsaw

#9 Poland, Gdańsk

#10 Portugal, Povoa De Atalaia

#11 France, Calais

#12 Switzerland, Le Locle

#13 Norway, Lofoten

#14 Spain, Valencia – Cabanyal

#15 Cambodia

#16 Berlin – Art Mile. Opening Of Urban Art Museum

#17 Poland, Lublin

#18 Poland, Warsaw (Ad Takeover With Sc Szyman)

#19 Germany, Ibug

#20 Sweden, Borås

#21 Poland, Warsaw

#22 Portugal, Vila Do Conde

#23 India, Delhi

#24 Gdansk, Poland

#25 Spain, Valencia – Cabanyal

#26 France, Callac

#27 Hungary, Kiskunhalas

#28 Poland, Belsko Biała

#29 Italy, Sicily

#30 Ukraine, Prypiat, Chernobyl Zone

