La Toya Jackson Sparks Concern With Alarmingly Slim Appearance Amid Possible Health Issues

Fans were quick to voice their concern after La Toya Jackson’s latest Instagram pictures.
The 69-year-old appeared noticeably thinner in a series of pictures
“Can I take you to dinner? You need to eat,” one said.
La Toya Jackson gave some Monday motivation to her fans this week, posing in a long-sleeved red top, black pants, and gold pointy-toed heels.
The singer completed her outfit with a chunky chain belt, a chain around her neck, and a bracelet.
“Happy Monday, guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week! Stay safe, healthy, and much love to you all!” she wrote in the caption alongside the pictures.
Many commented on her slim appearance, with one saying, “Well, this is scary.”
“What kind of air does she eat?” one asked.
“That whole family was ruined by their parents, I feel so bad for them, so much trauma,” one commented online
Others quickly came to her defense, saying: “Latoya has always been petite, and it’s normal to lose muscle mass as you get older,” one fan wrote. “The jokes some of y’all are making are really unnecessary and rude. Y’all would not have that same energy in person. Grow up.”
“I thought we learned to stop commenting on folks body,” one said. “Love ya Toya.”
Another wrote, “Y’all please don’t be unkind, I think Latoya is having some health challenges.”
La Toya is one of the 10 famous Jackson siblings, including global icons Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.
She has released a total of 11 albums and is known for songs like Heart Don’t Lie.
The songwriter shared an ambiguous post about her health last month, filming herself at the doctor’s office and candidly speaking to fans.
“Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well. I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good,” she said, wearing a bright orange cap, a matching scarf, and shades.
The singer shared clips from the doctor’s office last month but remained tight-lipped about her health
Without mentioning the reason behind her visit to the doctor’s, La Toya signed off by wishing her fans a great day.
“Wishing you guys a fun-filled, lovely weekend with much joy!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Sending love and light to you all! Please stay safe, and of course, most of all, healthy!”
Three days later, the singer shared another video and said, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it]—that place again.”
“Constantly getting checkups,” she said in the November 10 video.
“Oh well. Have a great week, guys,” she added, keeping her lips sealed on why she was at the doctor’s office.
“Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week,” she added.
La Toya credited her slim physique to her “strictly organic” and plant-based diet
The entertainer spoke about her physique earlier this year and credited her slim figure to a plant-based diet.
“I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants,” she told the Daily Mail about her diet in June.
“So it’s a cruciferous diet basically , and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us,” she added.
A cruciferous diet focuses on cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and numerous other veggies that boost health.
La Toya said she mainly sticks to these green leafy veggies, but also eats chicken once in a while.
The Starting Again singer is reportedly working on the upcoming launch of her luxury lifestyle brand.
The venture, focusing on clothing and accessories, will be launched in the Middle East.
“I’ve been working on it for quite a while now, for over a year actually, and it’s gonna show a mixture of everything we have,” she told the Daily Mail.
“Men’s clothing, women’s clothing, shoes, purses, hats, accessories, everything. You name it, dresses, everything,” she added.
She said she loves the men’s line and called it “so beautiful.”
“It’s right down my alley, so that’s good,” she added.
“What in the starvation is going on here?” one commented on the singer’s latest pictures
