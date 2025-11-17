Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

You can pretty much sum up the evolution of food in the following order: human finds wild game and vegetation, human starts cultivating and farming them, human starts experimenting with flavors and substances to find new foods, human exhausts all possible options and starts doing whatever Disney amusement venues did… here

Yep, Disney has some interesting bits of food to showcase and this TikToker elaborates quite cheekily on why Disney amusement park food should probably be avoided at all costs (mostly because sometimes the cost is through the roof, but I digress).

More Info: TikTok Pt. 1 | TikTok Pt. 2 | TikTok Pt. 3

#1 Glow Dog. H2O Glow Nights

A blue hot dog with a blue cheese sauce. She’s getting cancer right there. We were watching it live.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#2 Carne Asada $54

This carne asada is $54. It better come with citizenship.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#3 All Of Glow Nights. Typhoon Lagoon

And then this thing looks like a snake. It just looks poisonous. Those colors in nature say “No, please stay away.”

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#4 Daisy’s Dressed Up Dog. Café Daisy $14.49

So first we start off with this f*****g hot dog that got hammered and then covered in chips. Charged her 15 bucks for it.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#5 Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes. Energy Bytes $5.79

Oh, those donuts. They look like dog poop. I’m sorry. I know that’s a cheap shot, but they look like dog poop at the park.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#6 Chips And Guac

That guacamole is $14. And it’s this size. And you know what the sad part is, I don’t know if that chip came as a garnish. Or if somebody just broke a chip and stuck it in there.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#7 Spicy Chile-Cheese Churro. Wille’s Churros $6.49

Oh God. A spicy chili cheese churro for $7. What could possibly go wrong? This thing looks radioactive. *Cackles in gay* They’re distraught.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#8 Truffle Mac+cheese. Citricos

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#9 Tacos

Actually all the Disney tacos I’ve seen look pretty f*****g terrible. And either the tortillas have not been warmed up. Or they’ve been left out in the car windshield for a couple of days and they’re charging you $30 for these.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#10 Cuban Hot Dog. The Lunching Pad $12.29

$12 Cuban dog? Ew, look at the colors on that. Oh, the sadness in there. *Uncontrollabble homo giggles*

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#11 Signature Gumbo $7

Some of the food here–unseasoned. The f*****g gray gumbo. LOL at the lack of spices or hot sauce. It looks like clam chowder, and everybody gets excited about it?

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#12 Pickle Corn Dog

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#13 Chocolate Fiesta Pyramid $34

This thing is $34 and it looks like it’s basically pudding. My abuelita’s Jello pudding. And then you kind of have to beat the s**t out of it. You can let out your anger for spending that much money at Disneyland that day.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#14 Hades Hot Dog. The Friar’s Nook $9.99

This wouldn’t [end] me because it had purple mustard, but apparently the problem was that it was too spicy.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#15 Man & Cheese In A Bread Bowl. Refreshment Corner $11.99

This $12 bread bowl with mac and cheese. Look at the cheese pull on that.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#16 Mac + Cheese. Quick Service Locations

Oh no, that look on her face. This very seasoned mac and cheese.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

#17 Hurricane Cocktail

Everybody complains that the Hurricane cocktail is really weak. And the whole point of coming as a tourist to New Orleans is that you get s**tfaced off cheap Hurricanes.

Person Roasts Disneyland Food Fails And Here Are 17 Of Them

Image source: @herrerashow

