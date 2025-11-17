This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

by

Jayne Matthews is a talented hairdresser with a knack for the retro styles of the 1960s and 1970s. Her transformative skills take clients on a journey from contemporary looks to vintage-inspired hippie vibes. A signature touch in Jayne’s creations is the inclusion of bangs; they are a consistent feature in all her hairstyles. 

For instance, one of her recent masterpieces showcases a woman with sleek, long black hair, accented by sharp and defined bangs. This look captures a timeless elegance, reminiscent of classic ’60s fashion. In stark contrast, yet equally captivating, is another client with pink hair and a playful and edgy cut with wispy bangs, radiating ’70s free spirit. These image examples not only spotlight Jayne’s skillset but also her commitment to reviving the iconic aesthetics of past decades, with bangs taking center stage in every transformation.

More info: Instagram | jaynematthews.com

#1

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#2

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#3

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#4

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#5

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#6

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#7

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#8

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#9

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#10

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#11

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#12

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#13

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#14

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#15

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#16

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#17

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#18

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#19

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#20

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#21

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#22

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#23

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#24

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#25

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#26

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#27

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#28

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#29

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

#30

This Hairstylist Shows How A Good Haircut Transforms People And These 30 Pics Prove It

Image source: jayne_edosalon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My New Series Called ‘Weeds’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Bride’s World Crumbles After Her Twin Sister’s And Fiancé’s Secret Comes To Light
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share An Unpopular Food Combination You Like (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Possible Spinoff Ideas from “Chicago Fire”
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2019
An Upside Down Wine Glass To Confuse Your Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Flip or Flop Season 7 Will Only Be Five Episodes
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.