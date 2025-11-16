La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Back in 2020, a student from the Nuremberg University of Music (Hochschule für Musik Nürnberg) contacted me to create a poster for her graduation concert that she will play on the flute.
I asked her for the compositions she was going to play, and from the list, I chose to illustrate the composition “La Tempesta di Mare” by Vivaldi.
It is therefore synesthesia where I mixed sound with colors and shapes to create a whole. So I let you discover my interpretation.
Thanks to Sanja Vukadinovic for having me participate in this beautiful project.
More info: youtu.be
Tempesta – Black & White
Tempesta – Details
Tempesta – Details
Tempesta – Details
Tempesta – Details
Tempesta – After Digital Coloring Process
Poster – Final version
