La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

by

Back in 2020, a student from the Nuremberg University of Music (Hochschule für Musik Nürnberg) contacted me to create a poster for her graduation concert that she will play on the flute.

I asked her for the compositions she was going to play, and from the list, I chose to illustrate the composition “La Tempesta di Mare” by Vivaldi.

It is therefore synesthesia where I mixed sound with colors and shapes to create a whole. So I let you discover my interpretation.

Thanks to Sanja Vukadinovic for having me participate in this beautiful project.

More info: youtu.be

Tempesta – Black & White

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Tempesta – Details

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Tempesta – Details

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Tempesta – Details

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Tempesta – Details

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Tempesta – After Digital Coloring Process

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Poster – Final version

La Tempesta Di Mare: My Illustration Inspired By Vivaldi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two Guys Create The Married Kama Sutra, And It’s Probably The Least Sexual Manual In The World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Breathtaking Aerial Photos Of Mountains, Rivers, Lakes And Other Natural Wonders By Gábor Nagy (71 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
New App Creates Deepfakes Of Lip-Synced Pictures, And I Used It To Have A Laugh (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
25 Days Of Christmas-Themed Makeup
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Your Valentine’s Day Drawings (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Crazy You Did To Get Your Baby To Sleep (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.