Kylie Jenner Backstage Drama At Victoria’s Secret Show As Supermodels Were Furious She Got To Wear $50M Bra

A heavy dose of backstage drama went down at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over Kylie Jenner wearing the legendary Fantasy Bra.
While the 29-year-old was busy making history with her VS runway debut on October 18, the veteran Angels and supermodels saw it as a slap in the face.
Sources also claimed Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, made the “deal” happen, even though her youngest daughter has never walked for a VS show before.
Old-school models were bitter about Kylie Jenner wearing the Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, sources claimed
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Sources have spilled the beans on what went down backstage during the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday night.
Kylie not only made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut but also wore the coveted Fantasy Bra, sparking massive outrage online.
The gemstone-encrusted $50 million piece was part of the brand’s tradition of turning lingerie into a multimillion-dollar jewelry statement.
Wearing the Fantasy Bra is an honor bestowed upon some of the brand’s most recognizable supermodels, like Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Claudia Schiffer, and Adriana Lima.
Following the show, sources claimed the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra fell on Kylie because of her family ties.
Her older sister and longtime supermodel, Kendall Jenner, couldn’t participate because she’s currently associated with Intimissimi, a rival lingerie brand.
So it was “momager” Kris Jenner who reportedly helped broker the deal for Kylie.
“Of course, Kris Jenner loved that Kylie was wearing the diamond bra. Kris can sure work a deal. She was like, ‘If Kylie is going to be at the show, it is going to be a princess moment for her,’” a source told the Daily Mail.
Mom Kris Jenner allegedly helped broker the “deal” that finally put Kylie on the VS runway
The source said Kylie was “flattered” when she heard VS wanted her on the runway and “said yes right away.”
She also knew her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, would also benefit from her history-making moment, the source added.
“Kylie was at the VS show only because it was Kendall who said, ‘Do it,’” the insider claimed. “She had her sister’s support.”
While her family showered her with support, some of the brand’s supermodels weren’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat for her VS runway debut.
Her selection was a well-kept secret for months, and the veteran catwalk models were “speechless” when they found out she was chosen over several of the brand’s Angels for the in-demand headline spot, the report claimed.
Some of the longtime supermodels were “not thrilled that Kylie was the center of attention,” a source claimed
“Some of the old-school models were not thrilled that Kylie was the center of attention,” a source told the outlet.
“I think it was the throwback models with massive fame who were miffed because it can’t be easy seeing the younger girls taking over,” they continued. “Also, Kylie is not a model; she’s a billionaire cosmetics mogul, so I am sure those old-timers were like, ‘Stay in your lane, babe!’”
The source then mentioned South African model Candice Swanepoel, who wore a Fantasy Bra in 2013, and Swedish-Finnish model Elsa Hosk, who wore one in 2018.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
“I’m just sayin’ that vets like Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk did not look too thrilled when they were on the runway,” the source claimed.
While there may have been some eye-rolling and complaining backstage, it was unlikely that their fury would make it to the public, they added.
“These women are too smart to say anything; they know how the fame game works, and they knew Kylie would get buzz,” the source said. “But look at their faces; they didn’t seem happy at all.”
Kylie still had some familiar faces and friends around her during the show
Kylie still had some familiar faces around her, including Kris and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who clapped with pride from the audience. Her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid, “who love her,” were onstage with her.
The beauty mogul also knew singer Tate McRae, who sang during the show, and had “plenty” of other girls who were her “longtime allies.”
Russian star Irina Shayk was also “cool with it,” they added.
The Fantasy Bra that Kylie surprised the crowd with was a one-of-a-kind piece, created in partnership with luxury high jewelry brand Jacob & Co.
The piece was encrusted with around 4,410 natural diamonds, bringing the total weight to 1,373.39 carats.
Kylie was chosen for the headline-making moment because she really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman told Vogue.
It was an “interesting pairing,” where fans saw the $50 million piece on an “unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact,” he added.
Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer explained why Kylie was chosen to wear the iconic piece
The Fantasy Bra was first introduced in 1996 when Claudia Schiffer walked out in a $1 million piece.
Gisele Bundchen had her big moment with a $12.5 million piece in 2005, while Hosk wore a $1 million Dream Angels Fantasy Bra with Swarovski diamonds and a matching body chain in 2018.
Other models have also worn similar iconic pieces, but Kylie’s was the most expensive one to date.
Despite walking alongside some of the most famous runway queens, the source told the Daily Mail that Kylie was very “confident” on stage.
“She never backs down from anything, doesn’t care what her haters think and does her thing. She laughs at insecurity, it rolls off her back, she has zero fear in life,” she added.
Kylie knew she looked great and was “stoked” about all the media attention she would be getting. So even if she looked nervous, it may have been nothing more than a “brief flash of stage fright.”
“But the truth is that not much scares Kylie,” they added.
The insider claimed Kylie wasn’t nervous, but here’s what viewers felt
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