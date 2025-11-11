32 Hilarious Love Notes That Illustrate The Modern Relationship

There are countless ways to profess your love to the one who stole your heart. A simple ‘I love you,’ a poem, a love ballad or some other grand gesture of your preference. Though the classic choice for many lovers is love letters. There’s just something magical about getting a handwritten love note in your post box. You can get the inspiration by reading the most famous love letters ever written, such as the ones from Napoleon Bonaparte or Ernest Hemingway or you just can check our list below, compiled of cute things to say to your girlfriend and a love letter for him ideas.

And if you don’t have the time to post your letter, a cute note on a post-it also works quite well, just be sure to leave it somewhere where your S.O. will easily find it, or else your funny letter might go to perdition. Scroll down to see our best picks of cute things to say to your boyfriend and prepare to be inspired!

#1 Girlfriend Awesomeness Level Over 9000

Image source: michaelplatco.tumblr.com

#2 Unbreakable Love

Image source: reddit

#3 She Knows What Makes Him Happy

Image source: stevestevensen

#4 What Marriage Truly Is

Image source: DelightfulAsFuck

#5 She Knows How To Praise Her Man

Image source: imgur

#6 Long Distance Thing

Image source: wolf_mother

#7 Always Praise Your Woman

Image source: imgur

#8 Leaving Love Notes In The Bathroom

Image source: imgur

#9 The Best Boyfriend Ever

Image source: Kayla Santos

#10 True Happiness

Image source: kayrakitten

#11 Nice Warning

Image source: imgur

#12 Good Luck Note

Image source: vyporx

#13 Using A Bacon Reference

Image source: imgur

#14 S&M type of relationship

Image source: imgur

#15 True Love

Image source: stonerwithtatas

#16 Math Love ;)

Image source: softblogger.net

#17 Strictly “No Boob Shaking”

Image source: imgur

#18 Never Leave An Empty Roll.

#19 He Spent 2 Hours Trying To Get The Tv To Work…..

#20 Boyfriend Did Good?

#21 He Must Truly Love Her

Image source: sandiegojack.com

#22 Lunchbook Note

Image source: imgur

#23 Always Know Who Is Awesome

Image source: imgur

#24 Love Is Salty?

Image source: thesnackbaganthology

#25 Truly Modern Romance, We Send Each Other Little Notes Through Twitter. For Example:

#26 Short And To The Point

#27 True Love Is…

#28 Not So Modern Love Note

#29 Breaksfast Love

#30 Bring On The Mouse!

#31 She Loves Me And The Raccoon…

#32 Love Note.. Or Not

Image source: Angienydam

Patrick Penrose
