Kyle Loftis Net Worth: How Much Did The 1320Video Founder Make?

A trailblazer in digital motorsports media, Kyle Loftis is a name that needs no introduction in the automotive racing community. He was a legend known for his passion for cars and street races. Loftis founded 1320Video, a commercially successful media platform that has gained global recognition. Through 1320Video, Loftis covered and shared some of the best street car videos, races, and events worldwide, including Rocky Mountain Race Week, Streetcar Takeover, TX2K, and Import vs Domestic. He also connected with the people behind these events and the enthusiasts in his community.
Since his YouTube channel launched in 2006, Kyle Loftis’ influence has had a huge impact on the automotive community, documenting his passion for the craft and unforgettable moments for enthusiasts around the world. His brand played a crucial role in taking drag racing culture to the global stage and inspired millions to join the movement. As such, news of his sudden death in May 2026 sent shock waves through the internet. As tributes continue to pour in, we explore the success story of the automotive legend and the legacy he leaves behind.
What Did Kyle Loftis Do For a Living?
Kyle Loftis was an influential personality in modern street racing culture. He established 1320Video in 2003, long before automotive content gained prominence on social media. He launched his YouTube channel on May 17, 2006, and gradually built a massive following among car enthusiasts. The 1320Video YouTube channel now has over 3.8 million subscribers with more than 1 billion views across thousands of videos. 1320Video focuses on street races in their purest forms and other automotive events in the United States.
Loftis also built a strong presence on other social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, with over 2.8 million and 6.3 million followers, respectively. Essentially, the brand now has a combined following of over 12 million. Behind the viral videos and incredible reach, his channel gained a reputation for propelling several racers and builders to the spotlight. He doesn’t just cover these events; he also connects with the racers and enthusiasts in his lane.
Over the years, Loftis’ brand has redefined street and drag racing from grassroots to the global stage. He also leveraged his fame and fortune to build an empire consisting of other lucrative businesses. His 1320Video merchandise sells branded items to fans. Loftis also launched the Talkin’ Shift Podcast, where all things in drag racing, street racing, and automotive are discussed.
What Is Kyle Loftis’ Net Worth?
An unofficial estimate puts Kyle Loftis’ net worth at around $4.5 million. Loftis built a lasting legacy in motorsports media and the racing community, reinventing street racing to create a massive online business. Details of his earnings are not available to the public, but experts estimate he made millions of dollars from several sources. Some online estimates project his channel’s worth between $2.7 million and $3.47 million. This is a rough estimate based on the channel’s performances and the millions of views it regularly gets.
Considering the channel’s popularity and consistent traffic, YouTube advertising remains a major income stream for Kyle Loftis. However, he also made his money through several other sources. In addition to ad revenue, 1320Video runs massive merchandise sales. The brand also collaborates with automotive companies and other brands for sponsored content on the platform. Leveraging its millions of followers, Kyle Loftis also expanded the brand to include a podcast, where enthusiasts interact on all things racing and automotive.
Kyle Loftis Died at The Age of 43
The founder of 1320Video died on May 5, 2026. He reportedly died at his home. Loftis’s death was announced on the 1320Video social media pages on May 6, 2026. “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” the post reads. The social media announcement also includes a heartfelt tribute, eulogizing his “enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness.”
Due to scanty information about his cause of death, many theories have surfaced on how Kyle Loftis died. While some fans say he was troubled and probably died by suicide, several fans suggest his death is a result of complications from a racing accident. Nevertheless, People spoke to a spokesperson for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, confirming that Loftis’ death was registered as “not suspicious.” Meanwhile, the grieving 1320Video team has remained silent on the matter.
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