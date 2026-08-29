Kyle Cook: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kyle Cook
August 29, 1975
Frankfort, Indiana, US
51 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Kyle Cook?
David Kyle Cook is an American musician and lead guitarist for the popular rock band Matchbox Twenty, known for his dynamic guitar work and contributions to the band’s signature sound. He has been an integral part of their success, helping to craft many of their enduring hits across several decades.
His breakout moment arrived with the release of Matchbox Twenty’s debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, which achieved diamond certification and established the band as a significant force in the alternative rock scene. Cook’s distinctive riffs became instantly recognizable to millions of fans.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Frankfort, Indiana, David Kyle Cook cultivated an early passion for music, first learning to play classical violin for five years. His mother, Jackie Snyder, fostered his drive to succeed.
Cook later honed his skills at the Atlanta Institute of Music, where he expanded his knowledge across various musical styles, eventually gravitating towards rock and the guitar.
Notable Relationships
David Kyle Cook was married to Sabrina Cook for approximately 17 years, a relationship that began in July 1999. Their marriage ended in divorce, with the process unfolding during the creation of his solo album, Wolves.
Cook shares two daughters, Makenzie and Ava, with his ex-wife Sabrina, with whom he co-parents.
Career Highlights
David Kyle Cook’s career took flight as the lead guitarist of Matchbox Twenty, contributing to their diamond-certified debut, Yourself or Someone Like You. This album spawned chart-topping singles like “Push” and “3 A.M.,” solidifying the band’s place in pop rock history.
Beyond his band work, Cook launched a solo career, releasing his debut album Wolves in 2018, which featured deeply personal songs reflecting on life changes. He has also contributed to other artists’ projects, including Mick Jagger and Rob Thomas.
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