Hey Pandas, Come Up With Bad But Good Network Show Ideas

just think of something funny to watch,and it can be any type of network show. could be cooking,could be house renovation,just as long as it has that bad idea feel.so no barebones suggestions that are flat out the example.
A matchmaking show, but with people and dogs.
And then at the end we rig it so I get to bring home all the dogs and get given money so I can take care of them forever.🤣
A show where participants are given various piles of garbage and told to recreate certain movie scenes using only the materials in the pile.
A tv show documenting a group of flat earthers on a ship circumnavigating Antarctica. Apparently it should be impossible because Antarctica is an ice wall surrounding the Flat Earth.
My idea i have is a cooking show,the judges are guy fieri,gordon ramsey,and probably some other dude,im thinking adam,that dude who did man vrs food,which was my favorite cooking channel show as a kid,aside from good eats by alton brown. but anyways,those are the judges,and we get people of varying skill level,like a line cook, 5 star restaurant chef,i mean the ones that make those “gourmet” foods celebrities be drooling over,and the competition is who gets the best from all three. because on one hand,you have everyone making it look good and fancy to please gordon, but guy fieri aint gonna find too much fun in that,and vice versa. maybe the third chef could just be chef rush,and he gives you score based on how good the food is for you,like a protein level chart or something.
Office Olympics: Office workers compete for the coveted title of cubicle champion in outlandish activities including chair races, paper airplane javelin, water-cooler gymnastics, etc.
Home derenovation. Watch a small crew of people absolutely destroy this house.
a bunch of gay guys and one straight guy in a house together. they dont know who the straight guy is, and vote one of them off the show. plot twist: theyre all straight, thinking theyre the one straight guy. its straight guys out-gaying eachother
Neil deGrasse Tyson and his fictional, rambunctious family navigate the highs and lows of being a family patriarchally led by an overt yet charming, famous astrophysicist. And the hijinx ensues, thanks to visits from the sarcastic, abrasive neighbor, Stephen Hawking!
So it’s friends. But now it’s all their kids taking over the old apts. the guys secretly kept their lease going and the girls got to keep their apt lease from Rachel’s parents. So you have Rachel’s girl with Ross. Rosses son with his ex. The twins from Monica and chandler and joeys kids from some random fan that they find out he’s their dad and life across the hall. Guest appearances and such. Some of phoebes kids randomly can pop in because they are all twins can be played by one or a set of twins with all diff names. I think it be hysterical them finding random stuff from when their folks lived there or the folks pop in and show them tricks to staying alive. Anyone else??? And Janice.
A show about a detective who is just completely awful but somehow finds out the right culprit every time with ridiculously incorrect evidence. For example, someone robs a bank and the evidence on the security cameras is pretty solid, but I instead he finds the correct person because they were wearing a red shirt and red is the color of apples and there is an apple tree in the park near the bank. Anyways, the detective stays in business because his assistant has a crush on him and she presents the agency with actual evidence. Viewers could watch along and try to figure out whodunnit because legitimate evidence would be presented. As I mentioned before, there is some romantic tension between the detective and his assistant, but every time she tries to make a move, the detective does not catch on at all. As the series ends, the detective starts getting better at solving mysteries, and he and the assistant go on an actual romantic date in the last episode.
A new version of The Apprentice that takes place in a prison where Donald Trump is the host. Instead of firing people, he sends them to solitary.
People go to prison to payoff school loan debt.
