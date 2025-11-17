“This Is So 90s”: People Lose It As Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Marries Tony Hawk’s Son

It is not only a 1990s real-life reboot, but also an iconic second-generation love story that fans of grunge music and skateboarding have seen unfold in front of their eyes this month.
Frances, the daughter of no other than Nirvana’s frontman, Kurt Cobain, and Riley, the son of professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, have reportedly tied the knot.
People online reacted to Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter marrying Tony Hawks’ son, reviving 1990s nostalgia
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz
The fan responses to Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk’s marriage revived a ’90s pop counterculture couple in humorous posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One person wrote on X: “The ’90s are now complete.”
“That’s the most ’90s sentence ever written,” another X user wrote.
A separate individual chimed in: “Wait what happened? Sorry, I was distracted because I can’t find my Cranberries CD.”
31-year-old Frances Bean Cobain opened up about realizing her father was “inescapable”
Image credits: thespacewitch
The 31-year-old daughter of Kurt and Courtney Love, and Riley, acquired a marriage license in September and exchanged vows in Los Angeles on October 7, according to TMZ, which obtained marriage documents.
According to the source, Michael Stipe, co-founder of rock band R.E.M. and Frances’s godfather, officiated the ceremony. Actress Drew Barrymore, who has recently returned to the set of her talk show, holds the role of godmother to Frances.
However, the guest list remained undisclosed as of Tuesday (October 24), as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Her union with Riley marks her second marriage, with her prior marriage to Isaiah Silva in 2014 ending in divorce in 2017.
30-year-old Riley Hawk is the son of skateboard legend, Tony Hawk
Image credits: Stefan Magdalinski
In January 2022, Frances disclosed her connection with Riley through a series of photographs shared on her Instagram profile.
Among the pictures was a waterside shot featuring Frances embracing Riley, with his father and stepmother, Catherine Goodman, by their side.
Michael Stipe, co-founder of rock band R.E.M. and Frances’s godfather, reportedly officiated the ceremony
Image credits: michaelstipe
Frances, who works as a visual artist, wrote: “I took a year-long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health.
“2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.”
Frances’ father was frequently recognized as “the voice of a generation,” before passing away in April 1994 at the age of 27, when Frances Cobain was just 1 year old.
Meanwhile, Courtney sporadically lost custody of her daughter during her childhood because of her stints in substance use treatment.
Frances disclosed her connection with Riley last year
Image credits: thespacewitch
As a result, Frances was often looked after by her aunts and Kurt’s mother.
Frances possesses the rights to her father’s image and subsequently served as an executive producer for the 2015 HBO documentary titled “Montage of Heck,” which was directed by Brett Morgen, known for his acclaimed work profiling David Bowie and Jane Goodall.
In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, where she had previously worked as an intern, Cobain acknowledged the documentary for presenting “factual evidence of who my father was as a child, as a teenager, as a man, as a husband, as an artist.”
Image credits: thespacewitch
She also highlighted the film’s contrast with “tall tales that were misconstrued, misremembered, rehashed, retold 10 different ways.”
Even though her father was widely renowned, it wasn’t until her adolescent years that she fully comprehended his influence.
She said: “I was around 15 when I realized he was inescapable.
Frances revealed that she had taken a year-long break from posting on Instagram
Image credits: the space witch
“Even if I was in a car and had the radio on, there’s my dad.”
Riley was born in Carlsbad, California, and has followed his father’s footsteps into becoming a professional skateboarder.
He achieved professional status at the age of 21, primarily focusing on street skating during his teenage years.
Moreover, Riley also fronts the heavy-punk trio Warish, which has been described by Consequence Sound as reminiscent of The Stooges and Bleach-era Nirvana.
People were delighted at the news, saying the union was the most “1990s thing to happen”
