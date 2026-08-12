Kristen Stewart’s Unsettling Appearance On Jimmy Fallon Show Has Fans Speculating Something’s Wrong

Kristen Stewart sparked an unusually intense reaction during her appearance on The Tonight Show.
Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress sat down with Jimmy Fallon and spoke about working with her wife for her latest film The Wrong Girls.
Viewers expressed concern over her movements and behavior, saying, “Yeah there’s SOMETHING pretty seriously wrong with that chick!”
Kristen Stewart sparked an unusually intense reaction during her appearance on The Tonight Show
To promote her latest film, Kristen Stewart stopped by The Tonight Show in a black leather Alex Perry midi dress, featuring a plunging neckline and ultra-thin spaghetti straps.
She paired the dress with a pair of black Adidas Sambas with green stripes.
It was long before viewers began critiquing her, saying, “I feel sorry for her. I imagine her manager and publicist picked her dress. Or black tissue paper i should say. She looks great, but she does look a bit uncomfortable.”
One viewer shared a clip of the August 10 interview on X and dissected Stewart’s “shaking” and “twitching,” speculating whether she was on illicit substances.
“Holy crap. Kristen Stewart is on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she looks like she’s on ME**,” wrote the X user. “She’s shaking, twitching, itching, sunken eyes, acting spastically. This chick is on Something. No wonder she’s insane.”
Some viewers wildly speculated that Stewart was under the influence of narcotics
Others chimed in, saying she’s “clearly on me**.”
“Looks like d**gs to me. Acts and looks just like someone I know of who is actually,” another said.
“Kristen Stewart’s wife Dylan Meyer kinda looks like she’s on something in her photos, too. Bet she got Kristen hooked on somethin’,” wrote one.
“She behaves like someone on her**n. Greasy and itch’n all the time. She seems normal to me,” said another. “She’s always been anxious and fidgety during interviews.”
On the other hand, fans defended her and said, “She looks fine and has always been fidgety in interviews due to nerves. I think she’s a freak, but there’s nothing wrong here.”
“People really need to stop diagnosing celebrities through a 60-second TV clip,” another wrote. “Someone can be nervous, excited, exhausted, awkward, or just have a completely different energy on camera without it automatically meaning they’re on something.”
“People really need to stop diagnosing celebrities through a 60-second TV clip,” one commented online
While speaking to Fallon, Stewart spoke about how she and her wife Dylan Meyer worked together for The Wrong Girls, which also happens to be about intoxicating substances.
The movie, starring LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Geena Davis, Kumail Nanjiani, and Seth Rogen, is set to his theaters on August 14.
Stewart said making the movie was an “act of love” she got to share with her wife.
“Making something with somebody is my favorite form of intimacy,” said the Twilight star.
“I think when movies are really good … it’s like an act of love. So it makes complete and total sense for me to work with my closest friends and family,” she added.
When Fallon asked whether people tried to convince her not to work with her partner, the actress revealed that she has a knack for putting her foot down.
Stewart called making the movie with her wife Dylan Meyer an “act of love”
“I’m a sort of exceptionally demanding and direct person, so no,” she said. “I was just like, ‘You’re going to make the movie without me? No.’”
The film follows two mariju***-loving best friends, Frankie and Molly, who wind up taking experimental narcotics that give them telepathic abilities and turn their lives into mayhem.
Meyer wrote and directed the new stoner comedy, which she said has been in the works for more than a decade.
“[I] wrote this movie about my best friend and I getting stoned in our house, and then it took a long time to convince people that that was worthy of being a movie,” Meyer told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s L.A. premiere earlier this month.
Meyer said she had initially sent the script to Stewart when they first met “so long ago.”
She said she always knew Stewart would be the right person for the movie. But they didn’t really know each other at the time and had stopped communicating.
Meyer said she had initially sent the script to Stewart when they first met “so long ago”
“Then when we were together, we were falling in love and sharing all the stuff that we were excited about, and we were working on, and she was like, ‘I want to be in this movie,’” she told the outlet.
“And I was like, ‘That movie’s kind of expensive, I don’t know, that’s kind of over here.’ And she was like, ‘No, I want to be in this movie, and you will direct this movie, and this is what we’re going to do,’” she continued.
Meyer said Stewart’s confidence helped her get over some of her imposter syndrome and go for it.
At the premiere, Stewart admitted she “probably should have read it” many years ago when her now-wife first sent it to her.
“But then we hung out and I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person I’ve ever met, what are you doing?’ And she was like, ‘Well, what I want to do is this,’” said the lead actress. “And she’s just my favorite writer and this movie is wish fulfillment, mega-time.”
“She’s just super awkward, always been like this,” one commented online
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