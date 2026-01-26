“I Can’t Work”: Kristen Stewart Hints At A Deeper Reason Behind Her Possible Exit From The US

Kristen Stewart has come forward with a stark assessment of her future in the United States as she believes “reality is breaking.”
The actress made the comments in a new interview with the Sunday Times, reflecting on the changing political and cultural landscape in America and its impact on the film industry, which she believes is starting to interfere with her work.
When asked directly whether she sees herself remaining in the United States, the Oscar-nominated actress, who currently splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, suggested a clean break may already be underway.
Kristen Stewart expressed her intent to leave the United States as she believes her career is suffering under Donald Trump
“Probably not. I can’t work freely there,” the actress said, blaming the current administration’s policies for creating an environment that impairs her ability to operate as a filmmaker.
Stewart said her intention is not to disengage from American audiences entirely, but to work beyond the country’s borders and bring those projects back on her own terms.
“I don’t want to give up completely,” she said. “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”
Her remarks were framed against Trump’s September 2025 declaration that he would impose a 100 percent tariff on films made outside the United States. The proposal aims to stem the loss of film jobs to foreign production hubs.
The announcement sent shockwaves through the industry, which routinely relies on international locations for both independent and big-budget productions.
The actress called the proposed tariffs “terrifying” and said they could effectively force filmmakers like her to relocate abroad in order to keep working at all.
Stewart recently released her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of American swimmer Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir detailing childhood trauma and substance use.
The production was filmed in Latvia, a decision Stewart said was unavoidable because making the project in the United States “would have been impossible.”
Trump had previously criticized Stewart for cheating on Robert Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders
“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” Stewart said. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.”
The actress’ dislike of the current President, however, has its origins not in policy, but on a personal level.
In 2012, long before Trump entered politics, he launched a public social media tirade against her during her highly publicized cheating scandal involving Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time.
Stewart was then dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.
Trump posted repeatedly about Stewart over the course of a month, urging Pattinson to leave her.
“Robert Pattinson should not take back. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again, just watch. He can do much better!” He wrote.
“Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me.”
Stewart described the episode as “insane.” Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on the day of Trump’s inauguration, she said, “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy. What? I can’t even understand it.”
Critics cast Stewart’s remarks as those of an out-of-touch elite, while more neutral netizens doubted she would leave the US at all
Stewart’s comments about leaving the US triggered an immediate backlash online, with many netizens interpreting her words as those of an entitled Hollywood elite positioning herself as a victim while belonging to the very class insulated from the consequences of political decisions.
“So you finally get a leader ridding the country of crime festered illegals and an overpaid out of touch entitled luvvie wants to leave,” a detractor said.
“Bye then, just make sure it’s a one way ticket.”
“Hollywood idiots think that they direct humanity,” another wrote. “Think again.”
Several comments accused Stewart of virtue signaling and contempt for ordinary voters.
“Can’t wait for AI to replace humans that lie for a living. No virtue signaling, no hatred of half the country, no judgement from idiots who think they’re better than you because of their bank account,” A third wrote.
Neutral netizens agreed with her, but doubted her intent to leave.
“If she can afford it and has a good option to move to, God speed,” a netizen wrote. “The rest of us do not move in those circles. We will be here fixing this and cleaning up the mess so she can move back into her mansion when she is ready.”
“They are always threatening to leave but never do,” another replied.
If she leaves, Stewart would join a list of A-list celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell, George Clooney, and Robin Wright, who have opted to cut ties with the US and apply for citizenship abroad.
“Eye roll.” Netizens doubted Stewart’s intention to move abroad
