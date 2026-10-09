87 Times Knitting Amateurs And Pros Took Their Hobby To A Whole Other Level (New Pics)

Picking up a new hobby is good for the soul, sharpens your mind, and keeps you active. But starting something new can feel daunting at first. And practically nobody enjoys being bad at something as a beginner. So we all need a dash of inspiration from time to time to muster our courage and step into the unknown.
If you’re itching to try a new creative craft, we’ve got something to wow you. We’re featuring the most creative, beautiful, and interesting knitting designs from the friendly ‘Knitting’ and ‘Machine Knitting’ communities. Hopefully, they’ll give you the push you need to start working on something yarntastic!
#1 My Black Sheep Sweater Is Done And I Love It!
Image source: nk033
#2 Chappell Yarn
Image source: graemeknitsdotcom
#3 My Magnum Opus
Image source: viocaitlin
As The New York Times sagely points out, it is healthy to accept failure. It is perfectly okay to be bad at something when you’re just starting out. It’s a lesson we all need to remember!
“As adults, we so rarely try things we’ve never experienced before,” the NYT writes, adding that it is liberating to be bad at something “for a week or two before finally getting the hang of it.”
#4 A Toddler Sweater I Made!
Image source: nk033
#5 Is This Intarsia? (Socks 🧦)
Image source: Any-Knit778
#6 From Swatch To Runway, A Piece I Did For A Close Friend Earlier This Year :)
Image source: evrrtt
Previously, the Bored Panda team had a friendly chat about knitting with Whitney Cant, aka Knitted by Whitney, who has been sharing her creations online since 2015.
According to Whitney, she actually got into knitting because of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ She really liked the protagonist Katniss’ vest, so she made one herself.
Since that first project, knitting has become a creative outlet for her.
#7 Err, Oops? 🙈
Image source: yusuflimz
#8 Frankenstein’s Sweater
Image source: PolarVortexxxx
#9 My First Design Is Finished!
Image source: EliH91
Whitney shared her experiences about what her knitting process is like.
“It can honestly feel like herding cats sometimes! I’m a monogamous knitter, which means I work on one pattern at a time and don’t start anything new until I finish it. However, I’m in the minority—most knitters have multiple projects going on at the same time, but that is too chaotic for me, so I prefer to keep things simple with just one pattern,” she told Bored Panda earlier.
#10 7 Years Ago, I Recreated A Tolkien Watercolor As A Blanket
Image source: WrathfulSquib
#11 Mallorn Wedding Shawls. My Most Advanced Knitting Project So Far!
Image source: SockMonkey_11
#12 To All Of My Haters: Look At Me Now
Image source: MethIsntCool
Knitting can do great things for your wellbeing, too. For instance, Whitney opened up that it has done wonders for her mental health.
“I have minor anxiety that spikes when I’m in certain situations, and the physical act of knitting helps me alleviate that anxiety so much, either during the situations or immediately afterwards,” she said.
#13 I Finished My First Project Ever Just In Time For Christmas!
Image source: odaenerys
#14 Had Enough To Make Her One, Too. (・∀・)
Image source: LolitaLi-Chan
#15 2025 Highlight: Knitting My Wedding Veil!
Image source: shesabsurd
“The creative side of knitting helps stimulate my mind and helps me just have fun in my spare time,” the knitter told Bored Panda.
“I wouldn’t have the self-confidence I have now without knitting, and I desperately want other plus-sized women to feel as confident as I do, and to normalize sharing bodies that look like mine because we are ALL beautiful.”
#16 Any Other Micro Knitters Out There?
Image source: InterviewLife9168
#17 Gromit Is Finished 😁
Image source: kaijutoebeans
#18 Tom Daley Finished His Olympic Cardigan!
Image source: Ok_Mathematician2609
During another interview, Bored Panda reached out to knitter Ida, from Lapland, Finland, who runs ‘Knitgrammer’ and has been knitting for more than two decades.
From Ida’s perspective, absolutely anyone can learn to knit! Furthermore, knitting communities tend to be very friendly, and veteran knitters are usually happy to share their wisdom with newcomers. Which is awesome news for many of us who are just starting out.
#19 Enjoying The Changing Leaves With This Finished Shawl!
Image source: StrangeRaspberry683
#20 “It’s A Waste Of Time,” They Said. “You’ll Never Wear It,” They Said. 13 Years Later…
Image source: iothealien
#21 Leek Sweater
Image source: graemeknitsdotcom
“In Finland, it [knitting] is taught in elementary school and if it is not a school subject in your country, nowadays there are plenty of videos online from which you can learn,” Ida said.
“A pro knitter knows the technique, understands how different materials and stitch patterns affect the fabric qualities, and also knows the math behind knitting.”
However, she added that you can still “knit beautiful and usable things if you learn the basic techniques and follow good patterns as well as use the yarn recommended on them.”
#22 Daffodil Sweater
Image source: Sufficient_Answer170
#23 Weather Loach Sweater!
Image source: Mogopoglo
#24 First Flatbed Project!
Image source: TheAmazingAriachnid
“The first thing you need to learn as a beginner knitter are the two basic stitches: knit and purl as well as how to cast on and bind off. Good beginner projects are for instance a garter stitch scarf, basic hat, hot pad, or dishcloth.”
Ida said that after you’ve gotten to grips with the basics, you can move on to other, more complex techniques, like colorwork and lace.
That being said, learning a new skill takes time, effort, and patience.
“As with many skills, knitting takes practice. Learning the basic stitches does not usually take more than a few hours, but developing your muscle memory might take a while. After you have practiced enough, your knitting becomes more even and you don’t even have to watch your hands when you knit.”
#25 Sharing My Finished Spring Lace Vest With Side Ties
Image source: Meowchi888
#26 Moomin House Socks For My Friend🥰
Image source: _NoraTheExplorer
#27 Finished My December Project Just In Time!
Image source: theregretfuloldman
Meanwhile, knitting and crochet expert Nancy Queen, from ‘NobleKnits,’ told the Bored Panda team earlier that a ball of string and two sticks is all you really need to create fabric.
“You can knit sweaters, hats, toys, mittens, socks and so much more. My first project was a vest. I still remember how excited I was to meet my parents for lunch to show off the vest I had just completed and was wearing. I was beaming with more pride than a Girl Scout donning a sash full of badges,” she shared what the beginning of her creative journey was like.
Nancy emphasized that knitting is a great way to relax, unwind, and make something cool. Knitting itself is a rhythmic activity, so it helps you control your breathing.
#28 Art Above My Desk, Now On My Son’s Jacket
Image source: TanyaRzh
#29 What Machine Should I Buy To Be Able To Knit Sweaters With Intricate Designs?
Image source: DJ-insanfrancisco
#30 First Machine Knit Project!
Image source: Alessandruh
She pointed out that anyone can become a knitter, but if you want to become good at this hobby, you’ll need some healthy habits.
For one, actually give yourself time to learn. “As adults, we think if we don’t know how to do something in less than a minute, we’re not good at it and we should immediately quit. Stick with it.”
And secondly, embrace your mess-ups. “It’s okay to make mistakes. We live in a perfectionist world and think that nothing can have mistakes in it. Guess what, when you’re knitting, mistakes will happen. However, the beauty of making mistakes is that they help you understand the construction of the stitches and how to avoid making those same mistakes in the future.”
#31 I Think I’ve Finally Gotten The Hang Of Stranded Colorwork
Image source: Celt42
#32 I’ve Been Told That My Sweater Belongs Here
Image source: grey-geist
#33 I Finnaly Finished My Big Colour Work
Image source: Square_Passage_9918
The ‘Knitting’ online community, which unites a jaw-dropping 322k creative hobbyists around the world, describes itself as a “warm, fuzzy, sometimes tangled” niche on the internet.
According to the moderators, the group welcomes everyone, no matter if they’ve been knitting “for 5 minutes or 5 decades.”
#34 Blue Boy Sweater Complete
Image source: Ambitious_Respond325
#35 Made Another One!
Image source: EliH91
#36 Finished My Sweater – First Time Designing My Own Colorwork
Image source: grey-geist
Meanwhile, the ‘Machine Knitting’ group is meant for discussing and sharing machine knitting techniques, patterns, finished objects, etc. It is a smaller community, with 7.1k weekly visitors, but it is still very focused on quality and creativity.
This community of hobbyists sees itself as lying at the “intersection of craft and technology.”
#37 Graduation Tie For My Bro (First Double Knitting Project)
Image source: cosmolark
#38 Someone Suggested This Belongs Here: Leafy Lace Dress. I Designed This Dress Autumn 2023. Size M-L, 2,5 Mm Needles With Nelly Mercerised Yarn. Hope You Like It. 😄
Image source: [deleted]
#39 Finished My Nordic Mix Sweater!
Image source: Gold_Apartment_3042
We want to hear from you! Upvote your favorite images and join the conversation in the comments, dear Pandas.
Which of these knitting designs did you genuinely like the most, and why?
Have you ever tried knitting before, and if so, how did that go? What’s the coolest thing you’ve made?
What’s your relationship with creative hobbies like?
Oh, and you’ve been knitting while scrolling all this time, do let us know—we’ll be very impressed.
#40 Ladderback Jacquard Chicken Sweater
Image source: Xuhuhimhim
#41 My Boyfriend Said He Liked This Expensive Ysl Sweater And I Went “Pffft I Can Make That Easy” (It Was, In Fact, Not Easy)
Image source: Geospren
#42 Finish It February Finally (After Two Years Stalled)
Image source: Intrepid-Country-518
#43 My Delulu Land Is Finished ♥️
Image source: ciasteczkaTynki
#44 I Knitted Knitting Earrings!
Image source: ladyofthegreenwood
#45 Been Playing Around With This Gradient Method
Image source: leyls
#46 Made My Own Flag Sweater Just In Time For Independence Day 💙
Image source: reveilse
#47 Made An Account Just To Show Off My First Ever Knitted Fo!
Image source: dinkleosteus
#48 King Salmon Redemption: Second Times A Charm
Image source: elderberi
#49 Untitled Goose Mittens
Image source: Anaiira
#50 When You Combine All Of Your Interests/Hobbies Into One Piece
Image source: Lil_Beez
#51 I Can’t Believe I’ve Finished It ^^
Image source: ShortFlower5630
#52 All 4 Seasons Of The Stardew Valley Knit Socks!
Image source: BrightDoughnut
#53 I Can Finally Post Something In Here, After Lurking For Years!
Image source: ciasteczkaTynki
#54 I’ve Done It, This Is My Magnum Opus
Image source: 1KindStranger
#55 I Made My First Knitting Pattern For A Nautical Cardigan
Image source: zolychka
#56 My Finished Stardew Valley Tapestry
Image source: astrophysicschic
#57 Finished My First Sweater!!
Image source: abi_frogs
#58 Moon Moth Sweater
Image source: littlenimmo
#59 The Brilliant Michelle Wore My Design (The Heartless Top) On Jeopardy Last Night!!
Image source: wasianbran
#60 Double Knit Blanket That Took Me 2.5 Years To Finish
Image source: NASA_official_srsly
#61 Full Colorwork Over The Knee Socks :)
Image source: Trash_Witch55
#62 My (Affectionately Named) “Junk Tee” 🍎🌙🖤
Image source: lochknits
#63 I Made This Amazing/Ridiculous Zebra Sweater From A Pattern From 1987!
Image source: Pehosbes
#64 I Made Another AI Sweater Because I Can
Image source: Clochelle
#65 Made A Motif That Includes My Cats
Image source: dotknott
#66 I Finished A 1950s Japanese Dolman Sleeve Sweater
Image source: SejiFields
#67 Finished Intarsia Sweater
Image source: Sufficient_Answer170
#68 In Love With Making Two Piece Sets
Image source: wanderfulknits
#69 Finally Finished My Iris Cardigan
Image source: msmakes
#70 I Love Unicorns
Image source: Noorstrikk
#71 Fresh Off The Blocking Mat! Dungeon Crawler Carl Sweater
Image source: viocaitlin
#72 I Made Up A Vest From A Picture I Saw Online
Image source: EucalyptusWitch33
#73 On And Off For 2 Years And Finally Finished
Image source: NinjaInUnitard
#74 The Controversial Embrace Octopus Sweater
Image source: WoolyBouley
#75 Some Of My Recent Work :)
Image source: SejiFields
#76 My Big Fuzzy Yellow Sweater
Image source: yttrium39
#77 Probably My Favorite Fo To Date
Image source: itsmesofia
#78 Double Knit Work In Progress
Image source: EliH91
#79 Stardew Valley – Winter Themed Sweater With Junimos
Image source: MsDaysJAMboree
#80 My Mom Made Me My Dream Sweater Based Off Of One Reference Pic
Image source: topfngolatsche
#81 I Recreated One Of My Favorite Childhood Toys – Eeyore From Winnie The Pooh
Image source: emlo4
#82 I Knitted A Sweater Vest About Fibre Arts (And Crafts In General) Not Being Taken Seriously As Art
Image source: Damig0th
#83 She’s Finished!
Image source: Redheadknits
#84 The Tomato Sweater!
Image source: ProduceNo6723
#85 Finished This Baby Blanket
Image source: PurlingBadly
#86 Finished My First Ever Double Knitting Project
Image source: Sad-Giraffe1666
#87 My Most Favoritest, Bestest Knit Ever!
Image source: seedgeek
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