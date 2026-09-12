Alfie Allen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alfie Allen
September 12, 1986
Hammersmith, UK
40 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Alfie Allen?
Alfie Evan Allen is a British actor known for his compelling performances and distinctive on-screen presence. He brings a raw vulnerability to complex characters, often navigating morally ambiguous roles.
He gained international recognition for his breakout role as Theon Greyjoy in the acclaimed HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. His nuanced portrayal garnered critical praise and solidified his status in dramatic television.
Early Life and Education
Hammersmith, London, was the birthplace of Alfie Evan Allen on September 12, 1986, to film producer Alison Owen and actor Keith Allen. His elder sister is the singer Lily Allen, whose song “Alfie” is famously about him.
He attended several schools, including Windlesham House School, Embley Park School, and St John’s College, before studying for his A-levels at the Fine Arts College in Hampstead.
Notable Relationships
Over recent years, Alfie Allen was notably in a relationship with artist Allie Teilz from 2017 to 2019. Earlier, he was engaged to actress Jaime Winstone from 2008 to 2010.
Allen shares a daughter named Arrow, born in October 2018, with Allie Teilz. He is currently reported to be single.
Career Highlights
Alfie Allen’s career took off with his pivotal role as Theon Greyjoy across all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. His performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.
Beyond television, Allen has diversified his roles, appearing in films such as John Wick and Jojo Rabbit. He made his Broadway debut in 2022 in Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.
Signature Quote
“Contrast of emotions is definitely something interesting that you like to do as an actor.”
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