Kizaru: The Light Speed Admiral of One Piece

In the fantasy world of One Piece, where devil fruits grant extraordinary powers, one character stands out among the rest — Kizaru, the Light Speed Admiral. Renowned for his ability to manipulate light and move at incredible speeds, he strikes fear into the hearts of pirates and rebels alike. Kizaru’s devil fruit, the Pika Pika no Mi, grants him the power to transform into light itself. As a result, he can move at the speed of light and unleash devastating light-based attacks.
With this ability, he can deliver lightning-fast punches and kicks, making it nearly impossible to evade his attacks. As one of the three admirals in the Marines, Kizaru plays a pivotal role in maintaining order in the One Piece universe. Altogether, it should be interesting to unravel his intriguing past and discover the true extent of his power.
Kizaru’s Role In The “One Piece” Universe
Borsalino, more commonly known as Kizaru holds the prestigious position of being one of the three admirals in the Marine forces. As such, he’s one of the most powerful characters in the One Piece universe. As an admiral, his primary duty is to protect and enforce the law, ensuring the safety and order of the world. A lot of that involves capturing and bringing down notorious pirates.
However, Kizaru’s role goes beyond just being a law enforcer. He’s equally a symbol of justice, representing the Marines’ unwavering commitment to maintaining balance and order in a chaos-filled world. His name alone strikes fear into the hearts of pirates, so he’s definitely a character that wanted men try to avoid. While being a marine is a big part of his identity, Kizaru is not without his own agenda. He has a mysterious nature, often acting in his own self-interest and keeping his true intentions hidden. This complexity adds depth to his character and makes him one to keep an eye on.
Kizaru’s Devil Fruit Power – Pika Pika no Mi
Fans of the One Piece manga and live action series are no stranger to the wonders of the Devil fruit. In a nutshell, each fruit bestows upon its eater a different gift. In Kizaru’s case he has incredible speed and the ability to manipulate light. This stems from his devil fruit power, known as the Pika Pika no Mi. This Logia-type devil fruit grants him the ability to transform into light itself and move at the speed of light.
With the Pika Pika no Mi, Kizaru can travel vast distances in the blink of an eye, making it nearly impossible for his opponents to keep up with him. He also has the ability to create light-based attacks, such as firing laser beams or powerful kicks and punches infused with light energy. These attacks not only cause immense damage but also blind his enemies.
Best believe it doesn’t end there as the Pika Pika no Mi also grants Kizaru the ability to reflect light off his body. In plain words: Kizaru is nearly untouchable. This ability, combined with his incredible speed, makes him a formidable opponent in battle. It’s no wonder why his opponents often find it hard to land a single blow on him, let alone defeat him.
His Fighting Style And Abilities
Kizaru’s fighting style revolves around usinf his incredible speed and light-based attacks to overwhelm his opponents. More precisely, one of his signature moves is the “Yata no Kagami,” where he creates a mirror with light and reflects his opponents’ attacks back at them. This technique not only showcases his mastery over light manipulation but also highlights his strategic prowess. By using his opponents’ own attacks against them, Kizaru demonstrates his ability to turn the tide of battle in his favor effortlessly.
In addition to his offensive abilities, Kizaru also has impressive durability and resilience. His light-based body allows him to withstand attacks that would normally incapacitate others. This resilience, combined with his lightning-fast reflexes, make him a challenging adversary to defeat.
Kizaru: A Rundown Of His Personality And Motivations
Kizaru’s personality is enigmatic, often leaving those around him puzzled by his actions and motives. He has a calm and laid-back demeanor, rarely showing any signs of urgency or concern. That combined with his sarcastic sense of humor, makes him appear nonchalant and indifferent to the chaos. But, be not decieved! Despite his seemingly carefree nature, Kizaru is unwavering in his commitment to justice. He firmly believes in the Marines’ mission to maintain order and eradicate piracy from the world. However, his methods and motivations are often puzzling, leaving fans speculating about his true allegiance and intentions. It’s this air of mystery and unpredictability that makes fans wonder whether he’s truly working for the greater good or has his own hidden agenda.