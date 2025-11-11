Slittens: Kittens And Sloths Together At Last

The genius mad scientist behind the SLITTENS Tumblr has managed to tap into an artery of bizarre Internet cuteness that we never even knew existed. People love both kittens and sloths, so this Tumblr blogger decided to give us the best of both worlds by digitally combining them into “slittens.”

The cherry on top is the Slittens blog’s correspondence with fans. Most of it seems pretty funny, but our favorite is the response when one reader asks whether these digital manipulations are real or fake; “REAL.”

Visitors can also submit kitten photos, so if you want your kitten to get a facelift, give it a try!

More info: Tumblr (h/t: laughingsquid)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
