Sister Becomes A Surrogate And Gives Her Brother And His Husband The Best Gift Of All

by

Being a photographer I get to meet so many amazing people and hear so many stories. This sweet family came to me as soon as they found out they were expecting. They were over the moon, excited, and wanted to capture every moment they could. This was my first surrogate maternity shoot and it was everything I ever dreamed of. The surrogate is the sister to one of the dads. She is their biggest hero in her brother’s eyes and they cannot wait to meet their sweet girl in just a few short months. Their story is truly amazing and a reminder of how much love this world has to give.

More info: kristinannphoto.com | Facebook | Instagram

