45 Modern And Stylish Kitchen Cabinets To Inspire Your Next Renovation

Whether you’re designing a new kitchen or planning a renovation, kitchen cabinets are going to determine the style of your kitchen and play an essential part in its overall layout and functionality. You can go industrial, mid-century modern, or farmhouse, but in every case, kitchen cabinet design should be planned well before you start the renovation process.
Image credits: Kam Idris
What’s the Current Trend for Modern Kitchen Cabinets?
Despite a popular belief that modern kitchens are all about minimalism, recent trends debunk this misconception. More and more homeowners, while still preferring the effective functionality of a modern kitchen, go for color and detailed design that infuses personality into your cooking space.
Another prominent recent trend includes a mixture of closed cabinets and open shelving. This gives you more space for displaying things without having to sacrifice storage space. Combining colors, natural materials, and textures is also highly recommended.
Image credits: Edgar Castrejon
Below, we have carefully curated some of the best kitchen cabinet design ideas to give you inspiration for your next remodeling. Hence, stick around till the very end to find ways to elevate boring kitchen cabinets for a more sophisticated, modern look. Even better so, all while staying within a budget!
#1 All-White Kitchen Cabinets Design
An all-white kitchen is still very much in fashion, especially if you’re going for a clean and refreshing look. Still, you can always make it more interesting by including some black details. These can be as simple as cabinet fixtures or as prominent as a statement kitchen light fixture or kitchen island.
Image source: Sidekix Media
#2 Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets
Add dimension to your kitchen by installing base and upper kitchen cabinets that are different in color. Go for contrasting shades for a stronger effect.
Image source: Takabletoast
#3 Details Matter
If you prefer a neutral palette but want to add some visual interest to your kitchen, work with the details. Change the cabinetry fixtures to an original design of brass or gold, or try fluted cabinet doors to make your kitchen cabinets stand out without being too loud.
Image source: Chastity Cortijo
#4 Skipping Upper Cabinets
If your kitchen allows enough storage in the lower cabinets, skip the upper cabinets altogether. This opens up the space visually, making it more light and breathy.
Image source: Sven Brandsma
#5 Frosted Glass Front
If you don’t want to have open shelving in your cooking space but would still love some variety in your kitchen cabinet design, replace some cabinet doors with frosted glass fronts to create mystery.
Image source: StockSnap
#6 Brass Trim Front
Giving your cabinet front a brass trimming that matches the fixtures is a quick way to create a sophisticated, modern look.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#7 Scandi Kitchen Cabinets
Scandi has been a popular style for bedrooms and living rooms, so why not implement it in your kitchen, too? Minimalist style and light color work especially well in a small kitchen to open up the space and make it more airy.
Image source: Ron Lach
#8 Dark & Moody
If minimalism isn’t really your thing, go the opposite direction and create a dramatic feel in your kitchen. You can use dark wood kitchen cabinets or paint them a moody color.
Image source: Rachel Claire
#9 Coffee In A Cabinet
To follow the current trend of keeping your space decluttered, consider turning one of the cabinets into a coffee station. From your collection of coffee beans to the coffee makers you use and your favorite cups, keep them organized in one place without crowding the counter space.
Image source: cv_design_interieur
#10 Modern Farmhouse
Recreate the rustic feel by choosing classic Shaker cabinetry with metal hardware. You can leave the natural wood tones or paint them a neutral color.
Image source: Collov Home Design
#11 Kitchen Cabinets And Open Shelving
If you spend any amount of time in your home kitchen, it should also include things that you love. Use open shelving instead of kitchen storage cabinets to display your favorite art, plants, or cookbooks.
Image source: sweet_domicile
#12 Kitchen Cabinets In Color
Modern kitchens are ready to embrace color. Go for soothing green, bright yellow, or even dark blue kitchen cabinets to express your personality fully. Combine color with natural textures and metals to balance it and add dimension.
Image source: tacteam902
#13 Kitchen Island Cabinets
Extra storage is always welcome in the kitchen. While your kitchen island serves its purpose as a cooking and dining surface, it can also provide additional space for cabinets.
Image source: Curtis Adams
#14 Behind The Glass
If you love showing off your favorite collection of coffee mugs but aren’t a big fan of open shelving, glass-front cabinets are just the thing for you. Combine them with solid cabinetry doors to create visual variety.
Image source: Pixabay
#15 Brass Mesh
If you want to take it one step further, replace the glass with brass mesh for a vintage look. Make sure the rest of the cabinet hardware matches the mesh in color to achieve maximum elegance.
Image source: ride_interior
#16 Different Finishes For Added Dimension
Combining matte and polished finishes not only goes well with modern-style kitchen cabinetry, but they also help open up a small space and make it visually more interesting.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#17 Make A Statement
Turn your kitchen cabinets into a statement piece that will immediately draw attention. Give your white kitchen cabinets a pop of color with paint to instantly create a focal point of your kitchen space
Image source: nexsahouse
#18 Crown Molding
Crown molding gives your kitchen a finished look and makes your cabinetry look like it was built-in. Design elements like this work best in a large kitchen with high ceilings but can also be adapted to other spaces.
Image source: Clay Elliot
#19 Horizontal Upper Cabinets
This design style has both practical and aesthetic grounds. Working great in a small space, they create more storage in your kitchen with easy access to the items on the top shelf. At the same time, they make for an unusual kitchen design.
Image source: F H
#20 Natural Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Using natural texture in the kitchen in combination with metal and glass creates depth. If you select light wood cabinetry, add some metal fixtures and glass pendants to make it feel more open and modern.
Image source: amyel44, hyggely.com
#21 Framed Front
One of the easiest minimalist design ideas is to frame your cabinet face. You can go with either a lighter or darker paint color for the frame.
Image source: Ivan Samkov
#22 Ombre Modern Kitchen Cabinets
Travel back to the 70s and add as much color to your kitchen cabinets as you want. Creating an ombre effect with different hues of the same spectrum will make your cabinets look fun and visually enhance the place.
Image source: Bilal Mansuri
#23 All Shapes
Who said cabinets have to be square? Custom build your cabinets with any shape at the top. Minimize wasted space and create a unique visual solution for your personal style.
Image source: acottagegirl
#24 Decorative Shelf
If your wall space doesn’t allow large art pieces, opt for a decorative shelf instead. Install it against the backsplash to house your favorite photos and souvenirs. You can paint it either the same or a contrasting color to the kitchen cabinets.
Image source: Jason Leung
#25 Classic Shaker Style
Shaker cabinets remain an all-time favorite. This style, beautiful in its simplicity, works well with any kitchen design. Its minimalism allows you to experiment with the cabinet hardware and other design elements.
Image source: Chastity Cortijo
#26 French Country Kitchen
If charming vintage is something you’re after, you might want to try French country kitchen cabinet ideas. Elegant cabinetry combined with metal open shelving will inspire you to try another recipe.
Image source: johannainteriors
#27 Urban Contemporary
Urban contemporary combines minimalistic, sleek cabinets with interesting visual details like a rich monochromatic palette and exquisite hardware to make your personal taste truly shine.
Image source: Sidekix Media
#28 Fluted Kitchen Cabinets
If you don’t want to go overboard with decorations but would still love to infuse some personality into your cabinetry, try the fluted design on the upper or lower cabinets. The best part is that it works equally well with painted surfaces and natural textures.
Image source: alisonfloracarmichael
#29 Flat Panel Doors
Another common misconception is that simple design is boring. But in fact, simple flat panel cabinet doors set up a perfect background for an eye-catching kitchen backsplash, a wallpaper accent wall, or even a pendant light.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#30 Cabinet Interior Details
It is usually the exterior of the cabinets that gets all the attention. However, there are so many options for decorating the interior as well. Try wallpapering the back wall, painting it a different color, or adding metal details that match the fixtures.
Image source: dunnedwards
#31 Hiding Your Appliances
Modern kitchen trends prioritize clean and decluttered space. So, if you have plenty of kitchen cabinet storage to accommodate all your appliances, avoid having them on the cooking surface.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#32 Industrial Style
Sleek, strict, and efficient, the industrial style leans heavily on the use of metal and glass. From cabinets with metal trimming to a statement hood, this style is full of personality.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#33 Mixed Wood
If you’re using a lot of natural wood in your kitchen design, it doesn’t mean it has to be the same in every detail. In fact, we encourage you to try and mix different tones or finishes of natural wood to single out different areas in your kitchen.
Image source: Rene Asmussen
#34 Modern Cottage
With the advance of other modern kitchen cabinet styles, cottage remains as relevant as ever. You can combine classical cottage elements, such as oversized drawer pulls, area rugs, and a mix of flat-panel and glass-front cabinets with modern amenities.
Image source: mels_home_and_garden
#35 Specialized Kitchen Storage Cabinets
Gone are the days when each kitchen cabinet set was the same. Today, even if you don’t have your cabinetry custom-built but rather buy it from a manufacturer, many of them will offer you a selection of specialized storage for your specific needs. You can mix and match cabinets with different functions to accommodate your needs
Image source: Gustavo Galeano Maz
#36 Stained Glass Panels
Another interesting visual solution that will jazz up your cooking space is stained glass panels for your pantry and cabinet doors. They add a certain European feel while creating a beautiful kitchen cabinet design.
Image source: LibertineOnTheLoose
#37 Sliding Doors
If you’re working with limited space, sliding doors can be a ground-breaking solution for you. With no need for knobs or pulls, they exude a sleek and sophisticated vibe.
Image source: Ksenia Chernaya
#38 No Hardware
Speaking of sleek and sophisticated, you can easily pull the same trick on vertical doors. Leave the surface clean and knob-free. Instead, go for a finger pull or a similar hidden device that doesn’t require additional hardware.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#39 Reflective Surfaces
If you want to break up blocks of cabinet surfaces in a large kitchen, but would still prefer to maintain a minimalist design, consider adding polished stainless steel fronts that complement the drawer knobs and pulls.
Image source: Curtis Adams
#40 Old Cabinets, New Hardware
You don’t always want to do a full remodeling but still wish to freshen up your kitchen. It might also be the case that the cabinetry in your cooking space is a cherished heritage. In this case, swap the hardware for something stylish and new for an instant makeover.
Image source: the.armbrust.home
#41 Include The Hood
Hoods are often overlooked in terms of their role as a design element. To create a cohesive look and turn your range hood into a statement piece, give it the same design as the kitchen cabinets.
Image source: Camylla Battani
#42 Mixing Styles
Don’t feel obligated to stick to just one style in your cooking space. Classical Shaker-style cabinets work great with modern designs, creating a visual attraction.
Image source: Alexander Zvir
#43 Drawer Cabinets
Try a new approach and install drawers in all your lower cabinets rather than making them vertical. The countertop can either be seamlessly integrated with them or create a contrast.
Image source: Hakim Santoso
#44 Airy & Open
A white kitchen with simple flat cabinets and sleek pulls will make your cooking space feel open and organized while remaining stylish.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#45 Retro Hardware
If you chose a mid-century modern style for your next kitchen remodeling, retro hardware is a must to elevate the interior design. Go for brass pulls and knobs with neutral or two-toned cabinets for a beautiful kitchen design.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
