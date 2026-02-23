Kirsten Dunst Suffers Fashion Emergency And Blunder At The 2026 BAFTA’s Afterparty

Kirsten Dunst ended the night dealing with an unexpected wardrobe failure after attending the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last Sunday (February 22).
The 43-year-old actress was at the event supporting her husband, Jesse Plemmons, who was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Bugonia.
The awkward moment took place as she arrived at Universal’s BAFTA afterparty at private members’ club Oswald’s in London, where a torn skirt left her at risk of flashing her bottom in front of cameras.
The mishap came just hours after the couple walked the red carpet in a united front, a month after Dunst’s public frustration over what she viewed as her husband’s Oscars snub.
Kirsten Dunst suffered a fashion emergency at the 2026 BAFTAs after her black gown tore at the seams
Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The fashion emergency occurred when Dunst’s form-fitting black-and-white gown tore as she arrived at the afterparty. The damage to the skirt was visible, leaving her outfit compromised at the hemline and along the fitted silhouette.
In an attempt to manage the situation, she layered a pink jacket with oversized puffed sleeves over the gown. The dramatic outerwear contrasted sharply with the elegant cut of the original look, drawing further attention to the mishap.
Image credits: Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images
Even so, the actress smiled for photographers and did not appear rattled as she entered the venue.
Earlier in the evening, Dunst had been focused entirely on supporting Plemmons, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Bugonia.
Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images
The film is a Yorgos Lanthimos black comedy released in 2025, starring Emma Stone and Plemons. The core premise is that he plays a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a powerful businesswoman because he believes she’s an alien threat.
Bugonia premiered in competition at Venice in August 2025 and drew attention as a prestige release. It ultimately landed Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and a Best Actress nod for Stone. However, Plemons wasn’t awarded the same recognition for his performance.
Plemons, unlike co-star Emma Stone, wasn’t nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, leading to Dunst complaining on social media
On January 22, the Academy announced its 2026 Oscar nominations, with Plemons notably absent from the Best Actor lineup.
Dunst reacted publicly on Saturday, two days later, when she used Instagram to amplify posts criticizing the omission.
Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images
For instance, one of the posts she shared was a meme from comedian Stavros Halkias that directly targeted “everyone who didn’t nominate” Plemons for Best Actor, and she also shared a clip praising his work in the film as “one of the greatest performances of all time.”
Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images
The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 and share two sons, Ennis, 7, and James, 4, were affectionate on the red carpet and “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” ahead of the ceremony.
The BAFTAs served as a second major awards-stage moment for Bugonia and Plemons after their Oscar disappointment.
Image credits: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images
The film arrived in London with nominations in Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score, while Emma Stone competed in Leading Actress and Jesse Plemons in Leading Actor.
Yet, when the envelopes were opened, Bugonia left empty-handed.
Director and Adapted Screenplay went to One Battle After Another, and Original Score went to Sinners.
Stone lost Leading Actress to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, while Plemons, once again, fell short in Leading Actor, with the award going to Robert Aramayo for I Swear.
Plemons once again missed out in Leading Actor, with the award ultimately going to I Swear’s Robert Aramayo
Image credits: kirstendunst
Accepting Best Film, director Paul Thomas Anderson added:
“Thank you for rewarding our film in the way that you have, it’s just a tremendous honour. I’m well aware of the other films that share this,” he said.
“Anybody that says movies aren’t any good any more they can piss off because this is just a great f*****g year.”
“This is really such an incredible honour,” Jessie Buckley said, reflecting on her journey. “As a little girl I never thought in a million years I would be allowed to make a film but here I am.”
“When I arrived at my agent Lindy King in London, and I had a nuclear bad fake tan on, white hoop earrings, a polka dot red skirt and dress, and I had the audacity to say to her that I dreamed to someday be something like Judi Dench,” she continued.
“I don’t know how on God’s green earth she even dreamed that was possible. This really does belong to the women who have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently.”
By the end of the night, 28 awards had been handed out. One Battle After Another led with six wins, while Sinners, Frankenstein and I Swear secured three each, and Hamnet won two.
While Plemons once again missed out in Leading Actor, unlike the Oscars, this time he was at least in the race, being formally nominated, recognized by BAFTA voters, and seated among the final contenders.
“Beautiful.” Viewers praised Dunst for keeping her composure
Follow Us