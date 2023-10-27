Complete Guide to Stream Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kingsman: The Secret Service, directed by Matthew Vaughn, made its debut in cinemas in the United Kingdom and the United States on 29 January 2015 and 13 February 2015 respectively. The film is based on the comic book series Kingsman: The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Kingsman: The Secret Service is the first instalment in the Kingsman film franchise series. The movie features an all-star cast, including Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Caine. Colin Firth, who did 80% of his own stunts takes on the role of the sophisticated Harry Hart, a veteran Kingsman agent. Samuel L. Jackson portrays Richmond Valentine, while Michael Caine plays the role of Arthur, the head of the Kingsman organization.
The idea of the movie originated at a bar when Mark Millar and director Matthew Vaughn were discussing spy movies, lamenting that the genre had become too serious over the years and deciding to do “a fun one“. The film follows the story of Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, who one day gets arrested and calls the number a friend of his father gave him in times when he needs help. The man named Harry Hart helps Eggsy out of his mess and eventually recruits him into a secret spy organization called Kingsman. Eggsy undergoes a gruelling training course and eventually joins on a mission, to tackle a global threat from a wealthy megalomaniac and eco-terrorist, Richmond Valentine who wants to deal with climate change by wiping out most of humanity. A sequel to the movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was released in 2017, and a prequel, The King’s Man, in 2021.
Where To Stream Kingsman: The Secret Service
Following the movie’s release, fans were eager to stream the movie online. Although Kingsman: Secret Service wasn’t available for streaming when it was initially released, it is currently available on various streaming platforms across different regions. Kingsman: The Secret Service is available for streaming on Max Amazon Channel, Max, and DIRECTV. The movie is also available on Disney+ in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other regions but sadly not in the US. To watch the movie on Disney+ viewers have to subscribe to the platforms’ subscription plans, either the Disney+ Basic which comes with ads for the price of $7.99/month, or Disney+ Premium which comes with no ads for the price of $13.99/month or $139.99/year
Fortunately for viewers in the US, It is also possible to buy or rent Kingsman: The Secret Service on Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand, and Cineverse. Additionally, the movie is available to purchase in 4K video quality on all the above-mentioned platforms except for AMC on Demand and Cineverse. In the United Kingdom, the movie is also possible to buy or rent on Rakuten TV.
The Movie Was Well Received
Kingsman: The Secret Service generally received positive reviews from critics. The movie was praised for its action sequences, performance by the cast, direction, villain, and dark humour. However, some scenes were criticized for being over-the-top. Manohla Dargis of The New York Times criticized Vaughn’s use of violence as a cinematic tool, stating that it was “narrative overkill”.
The movie earned an average rating of 6.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 60 out of 100. The movie was also a commercial success grossing over $400 million worldwide against an $81 million budget. The movie also received over 10 award nominations winning 2, including the Empire Award for Best British Film.
Films To Watch If You Enjoyed Kingsman: The Secret Service
There are several other movies like Kingsman: The Secret Service that would surely excite viewers as the movie did. The first on the list is the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was released in September 2017. The movie features most of the same cast from the first instalment in the franchise. Kingsman: The Golden Circle follows members of Kingsman needing to team up with their American counterpart, Statesman after the Kingsman organization is crippled and the world is held hostage by Poppy Adams and her drug cartel, “The Golden Circle”.
Another movie that fans of Kingsman: The Secret Service would enjoy is The Man from U.N.C.L.E, a 2015 spy film based on the 1964 MGM television series of the same name. The film stars an ensemble cast such as Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant. The movie follows the tale of Napoleon Solo, a CIA agent, and Illya Kuryakin, a KGB operative, who must set aside their differences and work together to thwart the plans of a criminal organization.