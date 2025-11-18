Mom Fumes Over Son’s Teacher Leaving Him Hungry Because His Breakfast Was “Too Unhealthy”

A mother was outraged after her three-year-old son’s kindergarten teacher refused to let him eat breakfast, deeming it “too unhealthy.“
The mom said the school, a public kindergarten in Germany, did not provide any alternatives for her toddler, leaving him hungry until he returned home.
“I packed him apple slices, freeze-dried banana chips, sunflower seeds, and (the ultimate culprit) a croissant,” she wrote on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, along with a photo of the food.
“He’s a picky eater, too, and was really excited about his breakfast. Safe to say I went ballistic on the teacher.
“My poor boy was so confused and hungry when I got him.”
Image credits: Drazen/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
In the comments, the mother clarified that the school has a “no sweets policy,” which forbids sugary items like candy, cookies, and cake. However, the food she packed in her three-year-old’s lunch box wasn’t on any restricted list.
“They did tell us that it is the rule to pack a healthy breakfast, but that was it. No list with ‘forbidden’ (that’s so stupid in itself) food items or anything. So, how are we even supposed to know?
“Also, yeah, don’t withhold my kid’s food. Just tell me at pick up to bring something else tomorrow.
“I absolutely get why they don’t want sweets or anything like that for breakfast, but I mean, c’mon. It was a plain croissant. I ate some crazy stuff when I was a kid.”
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
Thousands of Redditors jumped to the mom’s defense, emphasizing that it was out of line for the teacher to interfere with her family’s eating habits and to decide whether or not her child could have his breakfast.
“A croissant as breakfast is perfectly ordinary in Germany. This school is completely nuts. In my entire time in school, the teacher never cared one bit about what the students ate,” one of them wrote.
“Starvation is undefendable,” another user stated.
“If they don’t have some kind of ‘approved’ list (which would be weird if they did), I’m really surprised they felt they could say ‘nah kid, no food for you. I could see (them) letting him eat it and sending a note home… but even that feels heavy-handed,” a third person agreed.
Image credits: Yan Krukau/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
The mom responded, saying, “I still would have been mad and raised an eyebrow, because I mean c’mon. What do you expect 3 year olds to like for breakfast? But yeah, that would have been a million times better!”
Another added: “Even if it WAS unhealthy, like a bunch of McDonald’s stuff, I would let him eat and talk to the parents, not starve the growing child??”
A dietitian-in-training weighed in on what constitutes a healthy meal, stressing that the priority is for children to eat their food. “If it’s not eaten, it’s not nutritious,” they wrote, adding that a croissant isn’t going to affect a child’s growth and development as long as the rest of their diet is balanced.
Image credits: tofulovermilf/Reddit
Then, a separate Redditor suggested that “healthy food” policies—however vague they may be—are necessary for extreme cases where children regularly eat snacks or gummies instead of a balanced meal.
“I know a teacher at kindergarten who says it’s dreadful what some people go to schools with for food if they even got food from school.
“Some of these kids just arrive with a bag of crisps. And I lived in a small village, so we knew the parents were at the local pub until 2 am the night before (source: my parents owned the damned pub).”
Image credits: Katerina Holmes/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
To pack a healthy breakfast, KidsHealth recommends including whole grains, protein, and fruit or vegetables. This could be whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk topped with fruit or nuts or a bagel topped with peanut butter and fresh fruit (banana or apple wedges).
Image credits: Pixel-Shot/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
The mother stated she is not planning to take legal action against the school, as her son feels comfortable in the institution, and she wouldn’t want to sue over a single incident. However, if this issue happens again, she will address it at the next school conference.
She will also ask for a precise list to know which items to pack.
“Being a mom (or a dad) is tough, and having a picky toddler isn’t easy.”
“Was it the healthiest breakfast ever? No! Definitely not. I never claimed it was. It is a realistic breakfast for a toddler, though.”
Last year, Germany’s Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir called for a ban on all advertising products accessible by children of unhealthy food as part of the country’s plan to prevent child obesity, diabetes, and other illnesses.
An estimated one in two Germans is considered overweight, as are 15% of children, according to health professionals.
People agreed that the teacher did not have the right to decide what the toddler should or should not eat
