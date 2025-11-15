My 13 S-Ain’t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain’t

I’ve started this collection in April 2020 when I was on furlough, I’ve got inspired by the whole situation happening in the world. These S-ain’t skulls represent humanity’s flaws, sins, and addictions. Some good, some bad, it all depends on your point of view, kinda.

They all have crowns and they all look exhausted/tortured with murky eyes, crying bloody tears for humanity!

I started with the religion S-ain’t and finished with the Christmas S-ain’t.

The title for the collection is nothing to do with Marilyn Manson’s song title, it’s just a coincidence.

I will write down more about each S-AIN’T in their titles on the pics.

#1 Modify (Body Mods, Tattoos, Implants, Piercings And More With A Crown Of Studs. Let Me Know Do You Have Any Of Them In The Comments! I Only Have 1 Tattoo And My Ear Is Pierced But I Do Tattoos Myself!)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#2 Religion (Upside Down Cross Piercing Trough A Skull Who Is Wearing A Thorn Crown Similar Like Jesus Christ Was Wearing And Two Nails Witch Represent The Nails From The Crucifixion Of Christ)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#3 Xxx (Combination Of Some Fetishes We Have With A Sperm Crown Triple X In One Eye, Used Condom. There Is A Hidden Phallus. Can You See It? Let Me Know In The Comments)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#4 War (Some Symbols Of War/Army With A Barb Wire Crown, Searching For Peace By Making War)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#5 Gamer (With Some Gamer Gear With A Binary Code Crown. Translate The Code! It Means Something! Let Me Know In The Comments Have You Done It! )

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#6 Upload (We Are All Living On Social Media, Uploading Our Lives/Souls And Slowly Dying/Decaying. This S-Ain’t Wears A Wheat Crown)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#7 High (With A Crown Of Pills, Tablets, Etc. Drugs…)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#8 Pollution (With A Crown Of Smog Chocked With A Plastic Bag)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#9 Diskonekted (With A Crown Of Razor Blades…)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#10 Restart (This One You Can Interpret In Many Ways. Restart Of Life, Rebirth, Reincarnation, The Great Reset, Future Generations, Etc. This S-Ain’t Is Wearing A Blood Crown)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#11 Christmas (Just Loads Of Christmas Stuff, Mistletoe, Christmas Ornaments, Star Of Bethlehem, Cola Bottle Cap And A Santa Hat Instead Of Crown)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#12 Virus (Hiding Our Faces With A Mask With A Fake Smile, With A Needle Crown Waiting For The Vaccine)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#13 Gangsta (Wearing A Necklace With An Uzi, Smoking A Bullet Shell With A Bandana And A Bullet Tip Crown)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

#14 Ain’t Ritch (Hiding Behind Brands And Riches Wearing A Diamond Crown Snorting In White Powder. All Currency Symbol On The Falling Lens)

My 13 S-Ain&#8217;t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain&#8217;t

Image source: TheVoodooDoctors

