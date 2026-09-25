Kim Kardashian Accused Of Trying To Trick People With Newly Shared Photos: “We Know This Isn’t You”

Kim Kardashian’s nostalgic trip down memory lane has taken an unexpected turn after fans accused the reality star of looking almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram photos.
What was supposed to be a celebration of her former beauty empire quickly became a heated discussion about filters, editing, and her changing appearance, with some viewers even comparing her to other famous singers.
“Oh Kim. Come on girl. We know this isn’t you!” one critic wrote, while another admitted they initially mistook her for seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton.
Kim Kardashian recently shared a collection of throwback photos from her old beauty campaigns on Instagram
On Thursday, September 24, the SKIMS founder shared a carousel of photographs from her former beauty and fragrance businesses, captioning the Instagram post simply, “KKW ARCHIVES.”
The carousel featured a beauty close-up, a fire-inspired campaign photo, and imagery tied to her sculptural KKW Body perfume bottle.
Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017, starting with contour and highlight products tied to her signature makeup look.
The business subsequently expanded into other cosmetics and fragrances before the original beauty line closed in 2021.
However, her Instagram caption wasn’t the only message accompanying the photographs.
On X, she said revisiting the campaigns had made her excited about her next beauty venture.
Critics accused Kim of “manufacturing a face she was never issued” as her latest photos sparked intense editing allegations
“Looking back on all of my KKW Beauty campaigns has me getting excited for Skims Beauty!!!! What do you guys wanna see?” she asked.
Reacting to the images, some viewers were struck by how different Kim appeared in the archival photographs, with several questioning whether filters or retouching had dramatically altered her appearance.
“I thought it was Toni Braxton. The filters are filtering,” one person commented.
Another viewer wrote, “I was thinking Toni Braxton/Ciara mix! But can def see Nicole Scherzinger! Filters on filters, finished with some filters!”
A third commented, “Ran it through an AI detector and it said it was 3% real for whatever that counts.”
One comment read, “She needs to stop pushing the 90s cool tones because it doesn’t work with her skin tone, hair, eyes, everything!”
The reality TV star has faced similar Photoshop controversies before, including a bizarre belly button editing drama
Others expressed, “This looks so edited it’s embarrassing!”
“Why do these celebrities always post photos that look nothing like them when there is so much out there with their actual appearances??” another questioned.
“One day I hope there’s a Facetune breach and everyone’s unedited photos become released…”
The latest criticism echoes several earlier occasions when Kardashian’s social media photographs prompted questions about digital editing.
In April 2022, viewers accused her of editing out her belly button in a photograph promoting SKIMS.
Kim rejected the accusation, explaining that her belly button was concealed by her high-waisted clothing.
Kim’s latest archive photos were actually a teaser for her highly anticipated new beauty venture: SKIMS Beauty
In another instance, during a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, viewers claimed to have spotted a “glitchy” smoothing filter that appeared to blur her face as she moved.
Critics alleged that the digital blur concealed her natural skin texture and visible lines, fueling further speculation that she used video filters to maintain a flawless appearance even during television interviews.
Despite the criticism, Kim remains unfazed, sharing the archive photos to tease the launch of her highly anticipated new brand: SKIMS Beauty.
The transition is intended to bring her beauty offerings under the SKIMS name, including cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance.
The Kardashians star has also indicated that SKIMS Beauty is expected to launch in 2027.
And by directly asking her audience what they want to see in her latest post, Kim is also inviting fans to weigh in on which of her former fan-favorite products they would like to see return.
“People like her buy mirrors with filters too because after a while you start to not recognize yourself in the mirror,” wrote one netizen
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