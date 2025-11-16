5 Things You Should Never Do As An Employee, Coming From An HR Professional

Getting a job is only the beginning. Next, you need to make the most out of it. But whether it’s collecting the paycheck, earning experience, or getting a promotion, in order to effectively navigate the workplace in pursuit of your goals, you need to understand its rules. Both written and unwritten.
Luckily, TikTok user NotYourAvgHRlady is here to help. With over 8 years of experience in the field, she creates comprehensive videos that help people advance their careers, and her most popular clip to date remains especially relevant in the face of high economic uncertainty.
More info: TikTok
Meet TikTok user NotYourAvgHRlady, an HR professional with nearly a decade of experience
Image credits: notyouravghrlady
Recently, she released a video on the biggest mistakes employees can make
Image credits: RODNAE Productions
Image credits: Mimi Thian
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko
Image credits: Pixabay
Image credits: SHVETS production
To help you avoid letting your bad habits get the best of you, let’s expand on this TikToker’s list and see what other industry experts have to say.
“Punctuality is critical,” Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, an etiquette and civility specialist, as well as the author of ‘Don’t Burp in the Boardroom,’ told Business Insider.
“The professional thing to do is to arrive on time, ready to do what is expected. It’s not like they just sprung this job on you,” she said.
Repeatedly responding to suggestions with a pessimistic or contrary attitude can be construed as being uncooperative, Randall added. Ideally, phrases like “That won’t work,” “That sounds too hard,” or, “I wouldn’t know how to start,” should be avoided.
Complaining too much also puts you in a bad light.
“While there may be times when everyone feels the desire to complain about the boss, a coworker, or a task, voicing it will only make you look unprofessional,” Randall explained. “It’s even worse if you complain every day, all day, from the moment you walk into work. Before long, people will go out of their way to avoid you.”
There is data that backs up her claims. A CareerBuilder survey revealed that the majority of employers — 62% — say they are less likely to promote employees who have a negative or pessimistic attitude.
Here’s the entire clip
NotYourAvgHRlady also addressed the part human resources play in a company
And what HR departments should avoid doing at all costs
However, if you do mess up and are forced to quit your job, Fana Yohannes, communications lead at Instagram and founder of Here2Help, a job search and mentorship community, says that reentering the workforce after a layoff can be tough at first, but entering the “preparation and planning mode” is the key step to bouncing back.
“Not only are there so many talented people who are considered free agents in this tech industry right now. There are so many hiring freezes that people are up against,” Yohannes told CNBC Make It. “Companies are canceling job postings [on top of] going through layoffs. So it’s like, almost everywhere you look, it feels like nowhere is safe.”
To get back on track, Yohannes suggests:
Here’s the discussion that followed her videos
Follow Us