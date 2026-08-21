Kim Cattrall: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kim Cattrall
August 21, 1956
Mossley Hill, Liverpool, England
70 Years Old
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Who Is Kim Cattrall?
Kim Victoria Cattrall is a British and Canadian actress known for her confident, vibrant roles. Her performances frequently blend humor with deep emotional intelligence.
She achieved widespread acclaim as Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City, a role that defined an era of television. Her portrayal earned a Golden Globe Award.
Early Life and Education
Kim Victoria Cattrall was born in Liverpool, England, to Gladys Shane and Dennis Cattrall. Her family moved to Courtenay, British Columbia, when she was three months old.
At age eleven, she returned to Liverpool and developed her acting skills at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Cattrall later honed her craft at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Kim Cattrall’s life, including marriages to Larry Davis, Andre J. Lyson, and Mark Levinson.
Cattrall has no children and is currently married to Russell Thomas, whom she wed in 2025.
Career Highlights
Kim Victoria Cattrall’s defining role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City captivated global audiences, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. The iconic HBO series ran for six seasons, spawning two successful feature films.
Beyond her signature television role, Cattrall’s film career includes memorable performances in cult comedies like Mannequin and action sci-fi in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. She also starred in and executive produced Sensitive Skin.
Signature Quote
“Talented people are written-off once they hit their fifties and sixties and the saddest thing is, we just get better as we get older.”
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