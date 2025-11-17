Hey Pandas, Please Share Your Gardening Tips! (Closed)

I am reaching out to all the gardeners on Bored Panda.
#1
I’m not exactly a gardener as most of my plants died but here are some tips!
Don’t try gardening in a area where it’s prone to rain. I did that once and uh, pretty much the garden never actually grew plants
Also first start out with cactuses to grow, I own 5 of them and they only need watering one or twice per month, they are about a year old now
#2
I mostly have food plants, here are my tips. It is really easy to grow potatoes from scraps (when the roots have sprouted. You just plant them in a pot, preferably a deep pot, cover with soil and as they sprout keep adding soil as they grow. Some people use pots that have cutouts so you can just lift it and take potatoes out without disturbing the plant but I’ve never used one.
If you have plants that are perennials, make sure you cover/blanket them over winter or they will die (which I didn’t manage to do this year, so goodbye eggplants). Can’t think of anything else at the moment.
#3
If your indoor plants start growing mushrooms you are either doing something really wrong or really right
