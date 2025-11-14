These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

by

The best Christmas presents aren’t the most expensive ones. Rather, they’re the most thoughtful ones. And Twitter user Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh put all of his heart into creating something special for his nephews and nieces.

While the presents themselves were practical ones — dollar bills — their packaging is what made them unique. “[I] found pics of 80s action figure packages on Google (the old ones with the figures in plastic bubbles glued onto cardboard) and recreated them or heavily modified them in Photoshop,” Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh wrote. He then printed them on card stock and cut them to shape. “[I] used plastic boxes to put the cash in [and] glued them on.”

Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh made them sized to print on 8.5″x11″ paper, except the Funko one, which he formatted for 11″x17″. “Actual Funko boxes are bigger than that, but I wanted the bill to fill the window.”

And all his effort really resonated both with the kids and the internet. After Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh tweeted photos of his presents, they got over 534K likes in just one day!

More info: Twitter

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

After the thread went viral, the creative uncle answered some of the most popular questions

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: marcm714

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: BBN_Animations

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: AnicroRB26dett

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: cowtung

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

Joel Waldfogel would be very glad that Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh chose to give his nephews and nieces cash. Some time ago, Waldfogel published a paper in which he estimated that the deadweight loss from gift-giving is one-tenth to one-third of the gift’s value. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend about $630.5 billion during the holiday season, so if Waldfogel’s numbers are correct, that means $63.5 billion to $210 billion of that spending will be wasted. As Ana Swanson wrote for The Washington Post, that’s more than it would cost to give every homeless person in America a house. Or everyone in the world safe drinking water. So, as a solution, some economists propose that instead of some thing, you should give cash instead.

People loved the packages

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: ILonaB1980

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: drakkenmensch

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: delo_82

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: duane_moody

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: CrashIander

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: Vagrant_AI

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: lisamenfinger

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: iainhawthorn

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: Acheroth

These Kids Wanted Cash For Christmas, So Their Uncle Decided To Troll Them

Image credits: TwoClawsMedia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8 Bit A Day: A Daily Dose Of 8bit Illustration
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Oprah
January 1: Top 10 Events This Day in Television History
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2021
Pocket Replica Of Your Pooch
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Wheel Of Time’s Production Timeline Can Fix A Major Book Problem
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2023
Here Are 22 Of The Best Unstaged Wedding Photographs Photographers Submitted For Our Contest
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Perfectly Timed Pics That Will Make You Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.