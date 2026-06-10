These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

by

As kids, many of us had that one toy that felt much more important than the rest. It was not just something soft to carry around or keep on the bed. It had a name, a personality, opinions, and sometimes even a whole secret life that adults somehow never noticed. That kind of childhood imagination is exactly what “StuffedTheComic” captures so well. Created by cartoonists Erik McCurdy and Pat Campbell, the comic follows a young girl and her stuffed dragon, who is much more than just a plush toy in her world. Together, they go on little adventures, have funny conversations, and turn ordinary moments into something much bigger, stranger, and more entertaining.

We previously featured “StuffedTheComic” on Bored Panda a few years ago, and this new selection brings back the same sweet and funny charm. The comics play with the way children see the world, where a stuffed animal can become a best friend, a brave sidekick, or the only one in the room making a surprisingly sarcastic point.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite recent “StuffedTheComic” strips below. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

#2

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#3

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#4

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#5

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#6

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#7

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#8

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#9

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#10

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#11

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#12

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#13

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#14

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#15

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#16

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#17

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#18

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#19

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#20

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#21

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#22

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#23

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#24

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#25

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#26

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

#27

These Adorable Comics Show How Children See The World (27 New Pics)

Image source: stuffedthecomic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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