Grown-Up 80s Kids Need These 23 Memory-Triggering Treasures

Pull up your leg warmers and crank up the Cyndi Lauper – we’re taking a totally tubular trip back to the era when hair was big, colors were electric, and everything important happened at the mall. If you remember recording songs off the radio onto cassette tapes or begging your mom for just one more quarter for Pac-Man, this collection’s about to hit your nostalgia button harder than a Max Headroom commercial. These aren’t just random throwbacks; they’re time machines disguised as purchases, each one triggering memories of Saturday morning cartoons and mixtapes that took three hours to perfect.
For everyone who still thinks the 80s did it better (except maybe the fashion choices – we can leave those in the past), these finds let you embrace your favorite decade without completely confusing your kids. Because while you might miss the simplicity of a world without WiFi, you can still capture that radical energy without sporting a mullet or bringing back shoulder pads. It’s about cherishing the good parts: the music that made sense, the movies that hold up, and the general feeling that everything was just a little more awesome when neon was an acceptable accent color and your biggest worry was whether you’d remembered to tape “Miami Vice.”
#1 80s Kids Are Old Enough To Get Overly Excited About Some Heritage Tupperware Now
Review: “These Tupperware containers are a great color. This set comes with a large selection of sizes and types of bowls.” – Ben Stewart
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer Fisher
#2 Tap Into The Nostalgia Of Tactile Typing With The Wireless Typewriter Keyboard, A Modern Take On The Classic Writing Machine That’s Perfect For Writers, Creatives, And Vintage Tech Enthusiasts
Review: “I love this keyboard so much – it goes with everything on my desk and I love the clacks!” – Kat Arias
Image source: amazon.com, Kana Smith
#3 Get Ready For A Serious Dose Of Nostalgia With The Pink Stained Glass Lamp, Giving Off Major “Pretty In Pink” Vibes That Are Totally Rad!
Review: “Size was great for my dresser, good price, does not get hot, really fun and colorful looking, works like a lamp should.” – anthony
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Add A Touch Of Miami Charm To Your Living Room With This Golden Girls Wall Art. Your Friends Will Say “Thank You For Being A Friend” When They See It!
Review: “I purchased this for a friend. I love the vibrant colors! The print quality is very good.” – Rick H
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Glow Up Your Home Decor With The Neon Acrylic Shelves, A Radiant And Retro-Chic Way To Add Some Electric Style To Your Space
Review: “Great shelves! The plastic is sturdy and it was really easy to install.” – TR
If this is the kind of decor that makes you smile, you will also love These 22 Finds Turn Your Home Into Everyone’s Happy Place.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Bring Back The Psychedelic Vibes Of The 80s With The Wavy Acrylic Mirror, A Groovy Way To Add Some Retro Flair To Your Space
Review: “It comes with a little stand and it’s one of my favorite things in my apartment.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, POSH
#7 This Nostalgic Tergoo Box Is Still The Best Makeup/Jewelry/Snack/Sewing Box You Could Wish For
Review: “This organizer was perfect! I needed something big enough to fit all my sewing tools and threads and this was the right size for all of it. Box is sturdy and the color is super cute.” – Katia Najera
Image source: amazon.com, Katia Najera
#8 Deck Out Your Walls With A Blast From The Past: The Wall Tapestry Is A Retro Revival Of The Iconic Fabric Wall Hangings That Once Adorned The Dorm Rooms And Apartments Of The 70s And 80s
Review: “I had a space on the wall that felt devoid. I like the way it ties that space together.” – Dana C.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Flash Back To The Beep-Beep Bliss Of Childhood With The Digital Casio Watch, A Time-Telling Throwback That’s Still Totally On Time!
Review: “First time I saw this watch I didn’t really like it. Although, I needed something practical, to wear everyday. I ordered the F91w and surprisingly, I love it. Once you start wearing it, looking at and admiring it, it looks SO nice. It is very nice.” – Omera
Image source: amazon.com, Omera
#10 Timeless, Iconic, And Effortlessly Cool: The Ray-Ban Wayfarers Are The Ultimate Shades For Anyone Who Wants To Channel Their Inner Rebel, Rockstar, Or 80s Icon
Review: “Classic sunglasses as they should be!” – ardyjormkiv
Image source: amazon.com, ardyjormkiv
#11 You Might Not Be Rocking Side Ponies Anymore, But You Know You Still Crave A Mega Bag Of Scrunchies To Keep Your Tresses Tame
Review: “I love these! The colors are vibrant and they arrived fast. The dry in a couple hours and I can wrap it at least 5 times. Recommend!” – Shay8thhokage
Image source: amazon.com, Shay8thhokage
#12 Step Through The Retro Threshold With The Beaded String Curtain, A Funky And Far-Out Way To Divide Your Space And Add Some Psychedelic Flair
Review: “Got mine yesterday, I love it so much, I just ordered another one! Very pretty.” – margaet batac
Image source: amazon.com, Rachel Dettman
#13 Mix Old-School Cool With New-School Tech With The Bluetooth Cassette Player, A Radical Way To Spin Your Favorite Tapes (Yes, Tapes!) In The Digital Age
Review: “Easy to use. Sounds good very good quality good value for the money. Also, it’s the right size. Very easy to take with you.” – Clarence Andrews
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#14 Bring Back The Big Hair Vibes With The Hair Crimper, A Retro Revival That’s Hotter Than Ever!
Review: “High quality crimper! Worked very well! You can choose temperature for any kind of hair. With this hair crimper I did perfect volume ! For sure recommend!” – Alena
Speaking of revival, check out this Nostalgia Overload! These 22 Items Are Back and Better Than Ever.
Image source: amazon.com, Alena
#15 Phone Home To Your Inner Child With The E. T. Planter, A Nostalgic Nod To The Beloved Alien Who Stole Our Hearts (And Reese’s Pieces)
Review: “Super cute! Came without any flaws. Packed nicely.” – D
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Slip Into Something Nostalgic (And Totally On-Trend) With The Jelly Sandals, A Sweet Flashback To Summers Spent At The Beach, The Pool, Or Just Running Wild And Free
Review: “I love my Jelly’s! They are so beautiful and comfortable!” – Ruby Sartor
Image source: amazon.com, Dallas Monday
#17 In December 19089, The Simpsons Marked The End Of The Best Decade Ever. This Homer Simpson Spongeholder Is Thus Also A Metaphor For The End Of Your Youth. Bring On The Back Pain!
Review: “I absolutely love this sponge holder! I’ve bought 3D-printed items before, and they always had those rough horizontal lines, but this one is super smooth and well-made. The design is hilarious, and the quality is way better than I expected. Definitely a fun and creative addition to my kitchen!” – Manuela Gjoka
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Level Up Your Home Decor With The Nintendo Cartridge Coasters, A Clever Way To Show Off Your Love For Classic Gaming And Keep Your Furniture Safe From Water Marks
Review: “Gave this to a friend, he loved it. The nostalgia is strong.” – Francesca
Image source: amazon.com, Jay F.
#19 The Classic Kicks Are Back: Reebok High Top Sneakers Are A Retro Revival Of The Iconic Shoes That Once Dominated The Courts And Streets
Review: “Wanted them for an 80’s party. I wore them in JR high. After putting them on I realized why I loved them back then.” – Marsha
Image source: amazon.com, Cassie O
#20 Picture It: Your Living Room, With A Dash Of Sicilian Sass. The Golden Girls Sophia Planter Brings A Touch Of The Lovable, Sharp-Tongued Matriarch To Your Home Decor
Review: “Super cute and painted nicely – not cheap looking.” – S. Richardson
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Wrap Yourself In Nostalgia With The Care Bears Blanket, Featuring The Beloved Characters That Brought Joy And Comfort To Countless Childhoods
Review: “I’ve loved Care Bears since I was younger. I saw someone have this blanket in public & went searching for it & was excited to see it here. It is absolutely gorgeous, it’s soft & a decent size. Only thing I hated was the amount of lint it let off after I washed it but I rewashed & lowered the temp on my dryer & no more lint. Absolutely love!” – Nicolette
Image source: amazon.com, Nicolette
#22 The 80s Was The Era Of The Fanny Pack. Luckily You Can Still Rock This Practical Vibe Today With This Sleek Cross-Body Bag
Review: “So spacious inside and cute I love it! Will get more colors.” – Lyssa
Image source: amazon.com, Lyssa
#23 A Match Made In Music Heaven: The Record Player Table And Record Stand Is The Perfect Pairing For Vinyl Enthusiasts Who Want To Spin Their Favorite Tunes In Style
Review: “Very easy to assemble. Very sturdy. Good quality. The color goes very well with everything. I like the idea that it is compact. But it’s very functional. Great price.” – frances smoak
Image source: amazon.com, Guy Roberson Joseph
Follow Us