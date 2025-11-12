36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Let’s be honest for a moment: weddings can get a little wearying. They seem to go on forever, during which time you’re forced to make conversation with relatives you’ve been avoiding for years and random drunk people who nobody seems to have invited. You yearn to sneak out the back door when nobody is looking, but you don’t want to be remembered as that person who left the party early, so you stay, and you wait. And you wait. And you wait. Because that’s the polite thing to do.
As you can see from these hilarious wedding pictures compiled by Bored Panda however, kids couldn’t care less about what’s polite, and they’re going to let you know exactly how they feel…which is pretty much how many of us feel, except we’re not allowed to show it. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite picture!
#1 Flower Girl Is Tired Of This Wedding Sh*t
Image source: imgur
#2 Weddings Are Boring
Image source: David Ferguson Photography
#3 This Little Flower Girl Who Stole The Show In The Middle Of Her Aunt Wedding
Image source: Annette Burgess
#4 Boy Vs Wedding Dress
#5 This Flower Girl Who Just Doesn’t Care About The Vows
Image source: Abby Photography
#6 Her Expression Says It All
Image source: orangegirl
#7 My Little Cousin After An All-Day Wedding Affair (The Suitcase Contains His Travel Toys)
Image source: sruvolo
#8 Bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem During Britain’s Prince William’s And Catherine’s Kiss
Image source: Matt Dunham
#9 This Kid Really Doesn’t Like Weddings
Image source: nombski
#10 Little Kid Lights Up The Dance Floor At A Wedding
Image source: Estell Keel
#11 I’m Tired Of This Sh*t
#12 Flower Girl Before The Wedding. Flower Girl At The End Of The Reception. It Was A Long Day For Her
Image source: ElBandejo
#13 It’s A Huge Mistake
Image source: Kelly Hornberger
#14 Protect That Bride!
#15 Please Take Me Home Now
Image source: Craig Paulson Photography
#16 Gotta Catch ‘Em All
Image source: Del Sol Photography
#17 Little Boy Throws The Ring Bearer Pillow Down The Aisle
Image source: Kyoot Kids
#18 Kids Will Be Kids
Image source: alexandra_raetzer_photography
#19 Received Some Of Our Wedding Photographs From Our Wedding Last Week. Our Son Stole The Show
Image source: biggamebader
#20 My Friend’s Daughter Just Dropped The Best Wedding Photobomb I’ve Seen In A While.
Image source: DrunkCinderella
#21 So Done With Weddings
#22 Boy Throws The Ring Bearer Pillow
Image source: Kyoot Kids
#23 Being A Flower Girl Is Emotional Too
Image source: Studio Cabrelli
#24 Tired Of Bearing Ring
#25 What Are You Looking At?
Image source: Kate McElwee Photography
#26 She’s Done
Image source: Del Sol Photography
#27 Is It Over Yet?
Image source: Ken Pak Photography
#28 I Went To A Wedding Yesterday. The Flower Girl Wasn’t Feeling It
Image source: kreaturesleeper
#29 This Happened Last Weekend To The Ring Bearer At My Friend’s Wedding
Image source: lonnie765
#30 These Unimpressed Kids
Image source: Del Sol Photography
#31 Unhappy Flower Girl
Image source: Del Sol Photography
#32 How To Hide At Weddings
Image source: arkography
#33 I Took A Picture Of This Unhappy Little Girl At A Wedding
Image source: gibbler
#34 Kids Can Give All Kinds Of Parenting Experiences In A Nutshell At Weddings
Image source: kenpakphotography
#35 Time To Go Home Yet?
Image source: Del Sol Photography
#36 This Kid Is Done With This Sh*t
Follow Us