36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

by

Let’s be honest for a moment: weddings can get a little wearying. They seem to go on forever, during which time you’re forced to make conversation with relatives you’ve been avoiding for years and random drunk people who nobody seems to have invited. You yearn to sneak out the back door when nobody is looking, but you don’t want to be remembered as that person who left the party early, so you stay, and you wait. And you wait. And you wait. Because that’s the polite thing to do.

As you can see from these hilarious wedding pictures compiled by Bored Panda however, kids couldn’t care less about what’s polite, and they’re going to let you know exactly how they feel…which is pretty much how many of us feel, except we’re not allowed to show it. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite picture!

#1 Flower Girl Is Tired Of This Wedding Sh*t

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: imgur

#2 Weddings Are Boring

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: David Ferguson Photography

#3 This Little Flower Girl Who Stole The Show In The Middle Of Her Aunt Wedding

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Annette Burgess

#4 Boy Vs Wedding Dress

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

#5 This Flower Girl Who Just Doesn’t Care About The Vows

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Abby Photography

#6 Her Expression Says It All

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: orangegirl

#7 My Little Cousin After An All-Day Wedding Affair (The Suitcase Contains His Travel Toys)

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: sruvolo

#8 Bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem During Britain’s Prince William’s And Catherine’s Kiss

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Matt Dunham

#9 This Kid Really Doesn’t Like Weddings

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: nombski

#10 Little Kid Lights Up The Dance Floor At A Wedding

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Estell Keel

#11 I’m Tired Of This Sh*t

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

#12 Flower Girl Before The Wedding. Flower Girl At The End Of The Reception. It Was A Long Day For Her

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: ElBandejo

#13 It’s A Huge Mistake

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Kelly Hornberger

#14 Protect That Bride!

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

#15 Please Take Me Home Now

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Craig Paulson Photography

#16 Gotta Catch ‘Em All

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Del Sol Photography

#17 Little Boy Throws The Ring Bearer Pillow Down The Aisle

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Kyoot Kids

#18 Kids Will Be Kids

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: alexandra_raetzer_photography

#19 Received Some Of Our Wedding Photographs From Our Wedding Last Week. Our Son Stole The Show

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: biggamebader

#20 My Friend’s Daughter Just Dropped The Best Wedding Photobomb I’ve Seen In A While.

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: DrunkCinderella

#21 So Done With Weddings

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

#22 Boy Throws The Ring Bearer Pillow

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Kyoot Kids

#23 Being A Flower Girl Is Emotional Too

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Studio Cabrelli

#24 Tired Of Bearing Ring

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

#25 What Are You Looking At?

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Kate McElwee Photography

#26 She’s Done

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Del Sol Photography

#27 Is It Over Yet?

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Ken Pak Photography

#28 I Went To A Wedding Yesterday. The Flower Girl Wasn’t Feeling It

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: kreaturesleeper

#29 This Happened Last Weekend To The Ring Bearer At My Friend’s Wedding

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: lonnie765

#30 These Unimpressed Kids

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Del Sol Photography

#31 Unhappy Flower Girl

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Del Sol Photography

#32 How To Hide At Weddings

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: arkography

#33 I Took A Picture Of This Unhappy Little Girl At A Wedding

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: gibbler

#34 Kids Can Give All Kinds Of Parenting Experiences In A Nutshell At Weddings

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: kenpakphotography

#35 Time To Go Home Yet?

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Image source: Del Sol Photography

#36 This Kid Is Done With This Sh*t

36 Hilarious Pics Of Kids At Weddings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know about TNT’s “Deadlier Than the Male”
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2017
Marvel’s The Defenders Official Trailer Has Arrived
3 min read
May, 3, 2017
Longmire Ending Explained: How Does The Western Series End?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
Yes, The Thundercats Movie is Happening
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2021
Five Things You Didn’t Know about the Show Ancient Aliens
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2017
I Bring Out Glorious Animal Characteristics By Doodling On Their Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.