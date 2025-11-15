A 10-Year-Old Boy In Argentina Went Viral After Posting Pictures Of His Cakes And Other Pastries Online (27 Pics)

Today we’d like for you to read the story of Joaquín Nahuel, who is a 10-year-old child from Argentina. After suffering from burns all over his body, he decided to start making and selling cakes, pies, and even cupcakes to hopefully save enough money to pay for his skin reconstruction surgery.

Joaquín’s story became known a few weeks ago on Instagram, when the young boy posted a publication about his story and some of his work that quickly went viral as people wanted to show their support.

The boy’s mother named Raquel said the little boy needs four skin expanders for a facial reconstruction that cost $500 each and are for the face only.

Boca Juniors players bought 1 cake from the talented Joaquín.

