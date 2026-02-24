69 Times Boomers Tried To Use Technology And Failed Miserably

by

Nowhere is aging more apparent than on the Internet. As a fellow person in their 30s, I can nowadays rarely be online without feeling unc. Luckily, I’m having an easier time than the older generations whose confusion with current technology and the newest trends makes netizens laugh regularly.

It’s 2025, but some grandmas and grandpas seem to still be mystified by how to use Facebook, how to order an Uber, and what an iPad is for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest and most wholesome examples of meemaws and peepaws struggling to navigate today’s world for your enjoyment. Yet, we ask you, Pandas, to keep the fun lighthearted – there will most likely come a day when you’ll be just as uncool and out of touch.

#1 This Is Undoubtedly Something Grandpa Would Do

Image source: AnnaHeslop

#2 My Girlfriend’s Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board

Image source: IonnaTrailer

#3 This Parent Misused The Skull Emoji

Image source: kobzilla_001

#4 Update: His Stomach’s Completely Unfazed

Image source: alexsteinnn

#5 My Grandma Should Go To A Nursing Home

My grandma climbed onto my laptop and said: Come on, check my weight for me?

There are two possibilities: either my grandma is actually dumb, or she’s pretending to be dumb and just wants to break my laptop for real.

Image source: Curbk

#6 This Made Me Laugh Out Loud Audibly

Image source: bbjess

#7 Who Else Enjoyed The Bugs Bunny Halftime Show?

Image source: clemthecat

#8 My Fiancé’s Grandma Texted Her Cell Phone Asking For Her Cell Phone Number

Image source: Substantial-Hour6674

#9 My Mom Photocopies Recipes Off Of Her iPad

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Name Every Beverage

Image source: JJ_Denhollander

#11 Bought My Dad A Kindle, And He’s Using It As A Bookmark

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Shouldn’t Be Laughing

Image source: larray

#13 Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf

Image source: mr_awesome365

#14 I Ordered Uber Eats For My Grandma To Try, And Not Even A Day Later, She’s Taken Control

Image source: decentbirthday

#15 Grandmas Are Confidence Boosters

Image source: JayNedaj

#16 She Thought It Was Coffee Creamer

Image source: racersayum

#17 Granma’s Facebook Bio

Image source: camwtss

#18 Grandkids Tried To Color My Collectible

Image source: TossingToddlerz

#19 Maria Is Fine And Well It Seems

Image source: McGonadss

#20 I Am Here To Schedule A Date With The Full Size Silver Queen

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To “Delete” The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer

Image source: ZombeePharaoh

#22 I Sent My Grandfather A Picture Of Our Cat Dressed As A Reindeer. Turns Out He Didn’t Have My Number In His Contacts

Image source: DrywallAnchor

#23 My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross, So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her

Image source: The_Man_Named______

#24 Facebook, Please Delete Dorothy

Image source: joeobrown

#25 My Grandpa Thought His Headphone Jack Was A Screw Hole

Image source: endmethanks

#26 She Did Not

Image source: alexis_taylor_2

#27 Still No “You’re Welcome” From Google

Image source: eckyythump

#28 My Friend’s Grandmother Wished Him A Happy Birthday

Image source: imgur.com

#29 Our Boss Was Like “Omg, Stop! That’s Not A Thing” And Then Asked Her Why She Wasn’t Using Shortcuts

Image source: colleen_eileen

#30 “Silly”

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Or She’s Just Laughing At You

Image source: buffys

#32 My Grandma Thinks Our iMessage Chat Is Google, I’m Just Going Along With It

Image source: x.com

#33 The “Thank You” Is Sending Me

Image source: SnackPr0tein

#34 I Don’t Think That’s How The Star Rating System Works

Image source: littletomcallahan

#35 Don’t Think That’s How That Works, Kathy

Image source: NekoAsh

#36 Let’s Be A Relatable Company

Image source: DanielHillSKW

#37 Mirror Selfie

Image source: Ok_Cut4131

#38 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Do It For Me Google

Image source: unbakedpizza

#40 My Old Man Is Letting Me Know Ozzy Osbourne Has Died

Image source: Buddhoundd

#41 Disgusting. Peta Has Been Called

Image source: Pinguu2222

#42 Order Cake

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Not Interested At All

Image source: percyblazeit69

#44 Hacking Advice Please

Image source: DarciDrake

#45 He Now Thinks I’m A Tech Genius Cause I Know What Google Play Store

Image source: heyyitsjanea

#46 She Just Went And Got Receipts

Image source: xevekiah

#47 Went To A Bar In Kentucky, And The 75-Year-Old Woman Behind The Bar Did The Same Thing. She Goes, “Thank God For Youtube.” I Just Let Her Be

Image source: biggeebman

#48 My Grandma Thought Our Dog Really Looked Like That

Image source: x.com

#49 My Wife And I Got Her Grandparents An iPad. I Think We Need Another Tutoring Session

Image source: imgur.com

#50 I Think My Mom Might Belong Here

Image source: shacham123

#51 Grandma Said Her New Apartment Came With An iPhone, Or So I Thought

Image source: BinBender

#52 My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn’t Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It

Image source: TheSheriffMT

#53 “God Bless Cabbage”

Image source: Kilo_OneFive

#54 My Grandpa Got An iPhone For The First Time And Thinks That If He Tells It An Emoji, It Will Send It, Whether They Exist Or Not

Image source: redheadedw0nder

#55 That’s Not How This Works… That’s Not How Any Of This Works

Image source: elwininger

#56 My Dad Sharing A Memory Of Me

Image source: TrollTribe

#57 My Father’s PC, Ladies And Gentlemen

Image source: PiercedAngel96

#58 This Mom Crashed Her Son’s Presentation

Image source: menachemkaiser

#59 I Genuinely Laughed

Image source: FreckledLiberty

#60 Adorable & Hilarious

Image source: _janjerome

#61 Grandma’s Latest Facebook Story Creation – Nobody Knows How She Made Or Posted This, As She Doesn’t Even Know How To Post Regular Statuses Or Pictures

Image source: icybr

#62 My Granddad Tried Putting In His New Sim Card By Taking The Screen Off With A Penknife

Image source: HybridzEU

#63 Thank You For Keeping Us Posted, Susan

Image source: backleftwindowseat

#64 Siri, Help Animals To Cross The Rainbow Bridge

Image source: leggolaura

#65 My Nan Posted This On Facebook

Image source: Queasy_Usual7331

#66 Tell That Mod To Change Back My Peronsal Phone Settings

Image source: callro85

#67 Grandma Sent Me This Photo She Took Of Me With The Dog

Grandma wanted to take a picture of me and the dog. This is what I received. Captured me speaking, fingers on the top/bottom of the screen, and you can hardly see the dog. Perfect 10/10!

Image source: AmandaKathleen

#68 I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now

Image source: fightms

#69 People Just Have No Concept Of Basic Grammar Anymore

Image source: ralphlaurenmedia

