69 Times Boomers Tried To Use Technology And Failed Miserably

Nowhere is aging more apparent than on the Internet. As a fellow person in their 30s, I can nowadays rarely be online without feeling unc. Luckily, I’m having an easier time than the older generations whose confusion with current technology and the newest trends makes netizens laugh regularly.
It’s 2025, but some grandmas and grandpas seem to still be mystified by how to use Facebook, how to order an Uber, and what an iPad is for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest and most wholesome examples of meemaws and peepaws struggling to navigate today’s world for your enjoyment. Yet, we ask you, Pandas, to keep the fun lighthearted – there will most likely come a day when you’ll be just as uncool and out of touch.
#1 This Is Undoubtedly Something Grandpa Would Do
Image source: AnnaHeslop
#2 My Girlfriend’s Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board
Image source: IonnaTrailer
#3 This Parent Misused The Skull Emoji
Image source: kobzilla_001
#4 Update: His Stomach’s Completely Unfazed
Image source: alexsteinnn
#5 My Grandma Should Go To A Nursing Home
My grandma climbed onto my laptop and said: Come on, check my weight for me?
There are two possibilities: either my grandma is actually dumb, or she’s pretending to be dumb and just wants to break my laptop for real.
Image source: Curbk
#6 This Made Me Laugh Out Loud Audibly
Image source: bbjess
#7 Who Else Enjoyed The Bugs Bunny Halftime Show?
Image source: clemthecat
#8 My Fiancé’s Grandma Texted Her Cell Phone Asking For Her Cell Phone Number
Image source: Substantial-Hour6674
#9 My Mom Photocopies Recipes Off Of Her iPad
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Name Every Beverage
Image source: JJ_Denhollander
#11 Bought My Dad A Kindle, And He’s Using It As A Bookmark
Image source: reddit.com
#12 I Shouldn’t Be Laughing
Image source: larray
#13 Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf
Image source: mr_awesome365
#14 I Ordered Uber Eats For My Grandma To Try, And Not Even A Day Later, She’s Taken Control
Image source: decentbirthday
#15 Grandmas Are Confidence Boosters
Image source: JayNedaj
#16 She Thought It Was Coffee Creamer
Image source: racersayum
#17 Granma’s Facebook Bio
Image source: camwtss
#18 Grandkids Tried To Color My Collectible
Image source: TossingToddlerz
#19 Maria Is Fine And Well It Seems
Image source: McGonadss
#20 I Am Here To Schedule A Date With The Full Size Silver Queen
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To “Delete” The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer
Image source: ZombeePharaoh
#22 I Sent My Grandfather A Picture Of Our Cat Dressed As A Reindeer. Turns Out He Didn’t Have My Number In His Contacts
Image source: DrywallAnchor
#23 My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross, So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her
Image source: The_Man_Named______
#24 Facebook, Please Delete Dorothy
Image source: joeobrown
#25 My Grandpa Thought His Headphone Jack Was A Screw Hole
Image source: endmethanks
#26 She Did Not
Image source: alexis_taylor_2
#27 Still No “You’re Welcome” From Google
Image source: eckyythump
#28 My Friend’s Grandmother Wished Him A Happy Birthday
Image source: imgur.com
#29 Our Boss Was Like “Omg, Stop! That’s Not A Thing” And Then Asked Her Why She Wasn’t Using Shortcuts
Image source: colleen_eileen
#30 “Silly”
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Or She’s Just Laughing At You
Image source: buffys
#32 My Grandma Thinks Our iMessage Chat Is Google, I’m Just Going Along With It
Image source: x.com
#33 The “Thank You” Is Sending Me
Image source: SnackPr0tein
#34 I Don’t Think That’s How The Star Rating System Works
Image source: littletomcallahan
#35 Don’t Think That’s How That Works, Kathy
Image source: NekoAsh
#36 Let’s Be A Relatable Company
Image source: DanielHillSKW
#37 Mirror Selfie
Image source: Ok_Cut4131
#38 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Do It For Me Google
Image source: unbakedpizza
#40 My Old Man Is Letting Me Know Ozzy Osbourne Has Died
Image source: Buddhoundd
#41 Disgusting. Peta Has Been Called
Image source: Pinguu2222
#42 Order Cake
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Not Interested At All
Image source: percyblazeit69
#44 Hacking Advice Please
Image source: DarciDrake
#45 He Now Thinks I’m A Tech Genius Cause I Know What Google Play Store
Image source: heyyitsjanea
#46 She Just Went And Got Receipts
Image source: xevekiah
#47 Went To A Bar In Kentucky, And The 75-Year-Old Woman Behind The Bar Did The Same Thing. She Goes, “Thank God For Youtube.” I Just Let Her Be
Image source: biggeebman
#48 My Grandma Thought Our Dog Really Looked Like That
Image source: x.com
#49 My Wife And I Got Her Grandparents An iPad. I Think We Need Another Tutoring Session
Image source: imgur.com
#50 I Think My Mom Might Belong Here
Image source: shacham123
#51 Grandma Said Her New Apartment Came With An iPhone, Or So I Thought
Image source: BinBender
#52 My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn’t Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It
Image source: TheSheriffMT
#53 “God Bless Cabbage”
Image source: Kilo_OneFive
#54 My Grandpa Got An iPhone For The First Time And Thinks That If He Tells It An Emoji, It Will Send It, Whether They Exist Or Not
Image source: redheadedw0nder
#55 That’s Not How This Works… That’s Not How Any Of This Works
Image source: elwininger
#56 My Dad Sharing A Memory Of Me
Image source: TrollTribe
#57 My Father’s PC, Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: PiercedAngel96
#58 This Mom Crashed Her Son’s Presentation
Image source: menachemkaiser
#59 I Genuinely Laughed
Image source: FreckledLiberty
#60 Adorable & Hilarious
Image source: _janjerome
#61 Grandma’s Latest Facebook Story Creation – Nobody Knows How She Made Or Posted This, As She Doesn’t Even Know How To Post Regular Statuses Or Pictures
Image source: icybr
#62 My Granddad Tried Putting In His New Sim Card By Taking The Screen Off With A Penknife
Image source: HybridzEU
#63 Thank You For Keeping Us Posted, Susan
Image source: backleftwindowseat
#64 Siri, Help Animals To Cross The Rainbow Bridge
Image source: leggolaura
#65 My Nan Posted This On Facebook
Image source: Queasy_Usual7331
#66 Tell That Mod To Change Back My Peronsal Phone Settings
Image source: callro85
#67 Grandma Sent Me This Photo She Took Of Me With The Dog
Grandma wanted to take a picture of me and the dog. This is what I received. Captured me speaking, fingers on the top/bottom of the screen, and you can hardly see the dog. Perfect 10/10!
Image source: AmandaKathleen
#68 I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now
Image source: fightms
#69 People Just Have No Concept Of Basic Grammar Anymore
Image source: ralphlaurenmedia
