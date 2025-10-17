Homeless Friend Moves In With Couple, Ends Up Mooching Off Of Them For 5 Months, They’re Livid

Part of a good friendship is about having each other’s backs, come hell or high water, right? But things can get tricky if you’re not clear about your boundaries. Skipping that step could lead to resentment and even a ruined relationship if you’re not careful.
One couple let their friend move in after her boyfriend kicked her out. What was supposed to be a few weeks of help, though, turned into 5 months. Now they’re at their wits’ end and have asked an online community if kicking her out would be a jerk move.
More info: Reddit
Friends are meant to be there for each other, sure, but even the strongest friendships have their limits
Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One couple kindly let their homeless friend move in after she was dumped and kicked out by her boyfriend
Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
What was meant to be a temporary solution, though, turned into a nightmare when the friend ended up mooching off the couple for 5 months
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Despite the couple going out of their way to help their friend get back on her feet, she did next to nothing to try to get a job and hardly helped with the housework
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After a few emotional conversations, the friend made some vague promises to move out but then tried gaslighting the couple
Image credits: N_dubz_sweeb
Having had enough of this, the couple let their friend know she’d overstayed her welcome, but asked an online community if kicking her out would be a jerk move
When the original poster (OP) and his wife opened their home to a friend in need, they never imagined it would turn into a five-month ordeal. After her breakup, the wife’s friend was invited to stay “just until she got back on her feet.” What began as an act of kindness, though, slowly spiraled into a nightmare of awkwardness.
At first, it felt like the right thing to do. But soon, the houseguest started sleeping until at least noon, keeping the shutters closed all day. She rarely cleaned, didn’t help with dishes, and ignored every gentle hint that it was time to move on.
OP finally asked the big question: When are you leaving? Her confused response, “Leaving what?”, wasn’t exactly reassuring. Months passed, and every conversation about finding a job or moving out ended with vague promises. Meanwhile, the living room, half of the flat, was still her bedroom.
Now, OP has drawn a line: she needs to leave by November 1st. “I feel trapped in my own home,” he wrote. Admitting they should have set boundaries sooner, OP turned to an online community to ask if kicking the freeloading friend out would be a jerk move.
Look, the couple’s kindness got weaponized against them, and now they’re stuck in that super awkward position of trying to set boundaries way after the fact. So, how do they sidestep the mind games and lay down the law without drowning in guilt? We went digging for answers.
Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Hope Gillette over at PsychCentral explains that emotional manipulation can wreck relationships. We’re talking damaged trust, festering resentment, and a serious hit to your mental health. If you’re feeling like someone’s playing puppet master with you, it’s totally OK to step away from the situation and give yourself space to think clearly.
“Practice stating your own needs, desires, and boundaries clearly and without apology,” recommends Kara Nassour, a licensed professional counselor from Austin, Texas. “The more comfortable you are with direct communication, the easier it is to spot manipulation from others.” Basically, the better you get at saying what you mean, the harder it is for people to mess with you.
When it comes to setting boundaries, Jennifer Chesak from Healthline suggests a few useful approaches, including using assertive language, and learning to say no (yes, “No.” is a complete sentence).
Melissa Coats, a licensed professional counselor, puts it perfectly: “Boundaries protect relationships from becoming unsafe. In that way, they actually bring us closer together than farther apart.” Translation? Setting boundaries isn’t mean; it’s just how you keep relationships healthy.
Seems like the best thing the couple can do for the friendship is give their friend the push she needs to start making her own way in life. Anything else would just be enabling her, right?
What do you think? Has the friend overstayed her welcome? Would OP be a jerk to give her a reality check and a not-so-gentle shove in the right direction? Share your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers made some practical suggestions for getting the freeloading friend off the couch and out the door, some gentle, and some no-nonsense
Follow Us