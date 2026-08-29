‘Kevin’ Is Over: 5 Shows To Watch If You Loved The R-Rated Sitcom

Amazon Prime Video has canceled Joe Wengert and Aubrey Plaza’s Kevin after its first season. The adult animated series debuted in April 2026 and was still trying to find its place when it was dumped in June. Plaza confirmed the show wouldn’t be returning for a second season on Prime Video. She decried the development on Instagram, expressing her disappointment over the streamer’s decision. “[It’s] very disappointing since we were just getting going,” she wrote, emphasizing that the show was barely given the chance to find its footing.
“I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great… But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for Kevin, but sadly, we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything,” added the creator. Plaza hopes Kevin will find a new home someday. Until then, here are shows with the same vibe and humor.
05. Solar Opposites (2020 – 2025)
Kevin and Hulu’s Solar Opposites are both about adapting to life. In the former, a neurotic cat begins a new life with misfit animals at a pet rescue in New York City after his owners part ways. A similar scenario carries the Solar Opposites plot, where a family of aliens finds themselves in America after escaping their world. While there’s more to the sci-fi adventure sitcom, their constant comparison of life on Earth to their home planet mirrors Kevin’s past and his new reality.
The show created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan premiered in May 2020 and ran for six seasons, with four specials in between. Solar Opposites concluded in October 2025 as one of Hulu’s most-watched sitcoms. It received at least two Annie Award nominations.
04. F Is For Family (2015 – 2021)
F Is For Family will sate the appetite for the Prime Video series. Created by rage-fueled stand-up comedian Bill Burr and The Simpsons writer Michael Price, the sitcom premiered in December 2015 and ran for five seasons. By the time it wrapped up in November 2021, it had received at least two Primetime Emmy nominations, creating an enduring impression with its satirical criticism of the American Dream.
F Is for Family stars Burr, Lauren Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, and Haley Reinhart as the Murphys in a story set in the 70s. The dark comedy can scratch the itch of Kevin. But instead of a cat adjusting to life after the separation of his owners, F Is for Family follows a quick-tempered, hardworking father and his dysfunctional family.
03. Tuca & Bertie (2019 – 2022)
After working as a production designer and producer on Bojack Horseman, Lisa Hanawalt created Tuca & Bertie for Netflix. The buddy comedy premiered on the platform in May 2019, but the streamer pulled the plug after Season 1 despite its positive reviews and approval rating. Following calls to renew the show, Adult Swim picked it up for two more seasons on HBO Max.
Tuca & Bertie delivers a brand of humor that will resonate with the Kevin fandom. It stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as anthropomorphic female birds living together and dealing with the struggles of adulthood. Tuca & Bertie received multiple nominations for coveted awards, including a Primetime Emmy. It also won the Annie Award for Best Writing.
02. Big Mouth (2017 – 2018)
The adult-animated coming-of-age sitcom Andrew Goldberg co-created with Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett will fill the Kevin void. Big Mouth premiered on Netflix in September 2017 and concluded in May 2025 after an eight-season run that won multiple coveted awards, including four Primetime Emmys. Starring Kroll, John Mulaney, and Jessi Klein alongside Jason Mantzoukas, the series follows a group of teenagers as they navigate through the fun and challenges of puberty. Kevin brings Andrew and his friends to mind. Just like the cat forced to explore life on his own after the separation of his owners, the Big Mouth bunch finds their lives upended as they mature towards adulthood. What’s more? Wengert worked on Big Mouth as a writer and producer.
01. BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020)
Kevin is Prime Video’s response to Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. The thematic similarities between the shows leave no room to doubt that the latter inspired the former. For six seasons, the Netflix sitcom followed a self-loathing humanoid horse trying to figure out what’s next after starring in a popular television show years ago. From the traits of both shows’ protagonists to their life crises and the struggles of other characters around them, Kevin and BoJack are similar in several ways. To cap it all, Kevin also stars Amy Sedaris, who vocally embodied Princess Carolyn in BoJack Horseman. She voiced the Shih Tzu pet dog named Brandi. Check out the biggest questions Wonder Man Season 2 must answer.
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